Home Nation

UP police reward for info on Atiq's wife an attempt to 'divert attention': BSP MLA  

“They announced a reward on Shaista to escape people’s scrutiny,” said the BSP MLA commenting on the Umesh Pal murder case.

Published: 13th March 2023 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, being brought to a hospital after being shot in an encounter by police personnel, in Prayagraj district.

Vijay alias Usman, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, being brought to a hospital after being shot in an encounter by police personnel, in Prayagraj district. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: As the UP police announced a reward of Rs 25000 for information on Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and one of the named accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, the lone BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh came out in support of her on Monday.

Backing Shaista Parveen, the BSP lawmaker said the cash reward announced by the state police for providing her whereabouts was an attempt "to divert attention" from its failure in cracking the murder case of February 24, 2023.

Interacting with media persons, the BSP legislator said that even a fortnight after the incident, Prayagraj police had failed to crack the case.

“They announced a reward on Shaista to escape people’s scrutiny,” said the BSP MLA. Shaista Parveen joined BSP officially in January this year and she was tipped to be the party’s mayoral candidate in the upcoming civic polls.

The police have even announced a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh for the shooters named in the case but so far no one has been nabbed.

Defending Sahista, the BSP MLA claimed that she had no connection, even remotely, with Umesh Pal’s killing. “Even the police have not been able to prove it. She is a social person,” he asserted.

"Shaista Parveen is all set to become the mayor of Prayagraj and the BJP is going to lose the seat. This is the (reason) behind the BJP's fury," he said adding that BSP chief Mayawati had already announced that action would be taken against Shaista Parveen if the allegations against her were proven.

"We still stand by that. If the allegation is proven, Shaista Parveen will be expelled from the party," he said. The BSP never compromises on matters of crime, Singh added.

Questioning the move to name Parveen on the basis of her picture with one of the accused, Singh said a photograph of the main conspirator with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also surfaced recently.

"Will the police arrest Akhilesh Yadav? If action is being taken on the basis of the photograph, then why has Akhilesh Yadav not been arrested yet? He is roaming free," said the senior BSP leader.

An FIR was registered at Dhumanganj police station in Prayagraj on the basis of a complaint given by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal after he and his two security personnel were shot dead in front of his residence on February 24.

Atiq, currently lodged in Sabarmati jail in Gujarat, has also been named in the FIR. He is the main accused in the then BSP legislator Raju Pal murder case of 2005. Atiq, his brother Ashraf and wife Shaista, two sons were among those 17 booked in connection with the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the Raju Pal murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP police Shaista Parveen Umesh Pal murder case BSP MLA
India Matters
Indian composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and lyricist Chandrabose accept the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' during the 95th Annual Academy Awards. (Photo | AFP)
'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' creates Oscars history, wins Best Original Song
(L-R) Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, winners of the Best Documentary Short Subject award for 'The Elephant Whisperers,' pose during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12. (Photo | AFP)
Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023
Image used for representative purposes only.
Centre intensifies social media surveillance amid growing radicalisation content
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
AIDS test of women folk dancers at MP fair triggers controversy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp