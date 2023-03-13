V-P Dhankhar reaches out to Opposition ahead of House session

Rajesh Kumar Thakur and Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At an all-party meeting chaired by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the eve of the resumption of the second leg of the Budget session in Parliament, both sides discussed ways for the smooth conduct of proceedings, which begins on Monday. While Chairman Dhankhar sought cooperation from party leaders for the smooth running of Parliament, the Opposition demanded that the Chair should allow discussion on issues of national importance.

The first part of the Budget session, which was concluded on February 13, witnessed continuous disruption and ruckus over the Opposition members’ demand for an independent inquiry on the Hindenburg Research report which accused the Adani group of stock manipulation and fraud. During the session, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha did not see any transaction of business due to the Opposition’s protests over the Adani issue.

CPM Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem, who participated in the all-party meeting, told this newspaper that the Opposition leaders have conveyed to the Chairman in unequivocal terms that debates are paramount for the healthy functioning of the House. “We conveyed to him that disruptions happen because the Chair is not allowing us to debate on issues that affect the public whether it’s Adani or others. Parliament is the only forum to discuss those issues. However, no consensus emerged out of the meeting,” said Kareem.

The session may also see the coming together of all Opposition parties to challenge the government on various issues. At least 15 Opposition parties took part in the meeting, said another leader. The leaders who participated in the meeting include Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav, CPI leader Benoy Viswam, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani among others. However, TMC leaders couldn’t participate due to some inconvenience said another leader.

Separately, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also met Dhankar and he said “ahead of the forthcoming session of Parliament to seek his cooperation. During the meeting, the Chairman also sought cooperation from all parties for the smooth running of Parliament,” he said in a tweet. A strategy will be decided in a meeting of like-minded parties on Monday, called by the Congress President.

However, several leaders said that the upcoming session may witness another set of confrontations between the government and the Opposition. While the Opposition parties said they are sticking to the demand for an independent inquiry into the Adani row, they are also gearing up to corner the government on issues such as the misuse of the Enforcement Directorate targeting Opposition leaders, breach of privilege proceedings against 12 MPs, and suspension of a Congress MP among others. The Opposition will also rake up appointments of V-P staff in various House Panels.

Congress Chief Whip K Suresh told this paper that the party is hoping that all Opposition parties will come together to take on the government in the House. Besides passing the Budget, the government is likely to bring in the eagerly awaited Data Protection Bill in the session.

