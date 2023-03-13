Home Nation

Vote to save Constitution in 2024: Akhilesh Yadav 

Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of rigging the last assembly elections and ensuring the loss of his party candidates.

Published: 13th March 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIJNOR (UP): Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Monday exhorted people to vote in the 2024 general election to "save the Constitution" as he accused the BJP of rigging the last assembly elections and ensuring the loss of his party candidates.

"This time, you all have to vote to save the constitution. In the last assembly polls, BJP and the state administration ensured the defeat of opposition candidates, who were winning," Yadav told reporters here.

Naemul Hasan, who contested from Dhampur seat, was winning by a margin of 203 votes but was declared defeated by the administration, he said.

On the bulldozer policy against encroachment championed by the BJP-run state administration, Yadav said in Varanasi alone there are over 20 thousand illegal constructions belonging to BJP men, but no action has been taken against them.

"In Bareilly, a petrol pump of party leader Shahzil Islam was demolished, but in the same city there are illegal nursing homes and petrol pumps belonging to BJP men and that were spared," Yadav said and wondered when will the government move to raze such structures owned by people from BJP.

In an apparent reference to the alleged financial irregularities committed by the Adani group, Yadav said the LIC and SBI suffered losses because of it, but the Central government is still using ED and CBI to attack the opposition.

