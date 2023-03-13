When chief minister goes on tour, mafia welcomes him: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that BJP leaders are behind all illegal constructions in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is welcomed in his programmes by "mafia".

Accusing the ruling BJP of "misusing" the CBI and ED to defame the opposition parties, Yadav said that the image of opposition leaders who are fighting strongly against the BJP is being maligned by using these central agencies.

"All the raids that are happening are political. The intention of the BJP is not clean. The people of the country are aware and sensible. They know that elections are near and that is why raids are being conducted," he said.

Interacting with reporters after an event in Mahmudabad, the Samajwadi Party president said, "The BJP does not accept the Constitution and the law. All the illegal constructions that are taking place in Uttar Pradesh today belong to BJP leaders. When the chief minister goes on tour, mafia welcome him."

He alleged, "The chief minister withdrew cases against himself and also those against the deputy chief minister. That is why the government is not releasing the list of the top 100 mafia of the state despite the demand of the Samajwadi Party."

