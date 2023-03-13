Home Nation

When chief minister goes on tour, mafia welcomes him: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of "misusing" the CBI and ED to defame the opposition parties.

Published: 13th March 2023 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday alleged that BJP leaders are behind all illegal constructions in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is welcomed in his programmes by "mafia".

Accusing the ruling BJP of "misusing" the CBI and ED to defame the opposition parties, Yadav said that the image of opposition leaders who are fighting strongly against the BJP is being maligned by using these central agencies.

"All the raids that are happening are political. The intention of the BJP is not clean. The people of the country are aware and sensible. They know that elections are near and that is why raids are being conducted," he said.

Interacting with reporters after an event in Mahmudabad, the Samajwadi Party president said, "The BJP does not accept the Constitution and the law. All the illegal constructions that are taking place in Uttar Pradesh today belong to BJP leaders. When the chief minister goes on tour, mafia welcome him."

He alleged, "The chief minister withdrew cases against himself and also those against the deputy chief minister. That is why the government is not releasing the list of the top 100 mafia of the state despite the demand of the Samajwadi Party."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhilesh Yadav Yogi Adityanath BJP
India Matters
RJD leader Syed Abu Dojana (in black on balcony) at his residence during a raid by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in Patna, on March 10, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs 'scam': ED searches pan-India premises of Lalu Prasad's family, RJD leaders
Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and BRS leader K Kavitha leads one-day hunger strike in the national capital to seek the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
BRS leader Kavitha leads hunger strike demanding early passage of Women's Reservation bill 
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Kashmir: Valley saw 2.5 lakh tourists in first two months of 2023
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday received a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities. (Photo | Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Handwritten notes on late general Lachit Barphukan in Guinness book

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp