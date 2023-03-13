Home Nation

Youth approaching the RSS to join through digital platforms; Over 7 lakh requests received 

This is happening at a time when the RSS has taken a resolve to reach one lakh places in next one year through Shakhas by increasing the participation of women in its social awareness initiative.

Published: 13th March 2023 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2023 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

RSS Meet

In the last one year, 121137 youth have  received primary education of the Sangh in the country. (Photo | Express)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

Amidst all the criticisms from the Opposition side, the craze for joining the RSS among the people, especially the youth, is gaining momentum for last 5 years. The RSS is considered to be an ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

The people, especially the digital savvy youth, are approaching through the digital platforms for having their association with the Sangh frequently after being inspired by the ideologies of Sangh towards nation and society.

This is happening with the RSS at a time when it has taken a resolve to reach one lakh places in next one year through Shakhas by increasing the participation of women in its social awareness and other welfare initiatives. 

Dr Manmohan Vaidya-RSS’s senior functionary, on Sunday admitting this said: “At a time when the Sangh is playing its role in the important work of social transformation by working directly at 71355 places, the people’s interest towards the Sangh has also increased and they are approaching the Sangh through
various digital platforms.”

Promoting the Sangh’s ideology that the whole society of India is one and equal, Dr Manmohan Vaidya claimed that the people are getting inspired and impressed with value of Sangh’s thoughts for giving something the best to the society through its Shakhas (branches).

“The people’s interest towards the Sangh is increasing. The people are searching for the Sangh and requesting to connect with the Sangh through digital platform”, he claimed, Citing figures, he claimed that the Sangh received 7, 25,000 requests from the people between 2017 and 2022   to join the RSS.

“The most of them, who sent requests for join the RSS, are youths in the age group of 20 and 35. They want to join the Sangh for social services”, he claimed, adding that the interest of youth in daily Shakhas (branches) has also been found on the rise.

Quoting figures, he added that 60% of the RSS’s total ‘Shakhas’ are student shakhas. “ In the last one year, 121137 youth have  received primary education of the Sangh in the country and in next year’s plan, 109 teaching classes of Sangh will be organised across the country”, he said.

