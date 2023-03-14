1158 human die due to tiger, elephant attacks in last two years

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of human deaths due to attacks by tigers and elephants has risen in the last two years across several states.

In response to a question, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) shared detailed data on human-wildlife conflict, which cause the deaths of humans.

The most significant number of deaths of humans due to attacks by tigers took place in Maharashtra (116) followed by Uttar Pradesh(25), West Bengal(6), Bihar(6), Uttarakhand(5) and Tamil Nadu (3) in the past two years i.e. 2021 and 2022. In the same period, Karnataka witnessed the deaths of two persons, and Madhya Pradesh had one casualty.

In 2021, the number of human deaths in Maharashtra was 32, which increased to 84 in the subsequent year 2022. Uttar Pradesh witnessed 11 deaths in 2021 which increased to 14 deaths in 2022. In Uttarakhand, the deaths of humans increased from one to three in the same period.

However, there are decreasing trends in tiger attack-related deaths in the rest of the states. Tamil Nadu reported three deaths in 2021 which reduced to zero in 2022. Bihar’s casualty death was reduced from four to two in the same period.

Besides tigers, Elephants too caused deaths to a large number of humans.

The largest number of human deaths caused by elephants took place in Jharkhand (217) followed by Odisha(205), Assam(154), West Bengal (124), Chhattisgarh (106), Tamil Nadu (94), Kerala (45), Karnataka (40), Meghalaya (8), Tripura (3), Arunachal Pradesh (2) and Uttar Pradesh (1) in the past two years.

In some states, human deaths by elephant attacks have registered an increasing trend. These states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal.

MoEFCC has provided funds under centrally sponsored schemes for activities related to wildlife management and mitigation of human-wildlife conflict.

However, the ministry has sanctioned only Rs 6.06 crores to the Kerala government for the development of Wildlife Habitats for human-wildlife conflict mitigation activities, including installation and maintenance of solar power fences.

Deaths caused by tigers

2021: 57

2022: 106

Deaths caused by elephants

2021: 461

2022: 534

