Home Nation

1158 human die due to tiger, elephant attacks in last two years

MoEFCC has provided funds under centrally sponsored schemes for activities related to wildlife management and mitigation of human-wildlife conflict.

Published: 14th March 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

elephants, jumbos, man animal conflict

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The number of human deaths due to attacks by tigers and elephants has risen in the last two years across several states.

In response to a question, the Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) shared detailed data on human-wildlife conflict, which cause the deaths of humans.

The most significant number of deaths of humans due to attacks by tigers took place in Maharashtra (116) followed by Uttar Pradesh(25), West Bengal(6), Bihar(6), Uttarakhand(5) and Tamil Nadu (3) in the past two years i.e. 2021 and 2022. In the same period, Karnataka witnessed the deaths of two persons, and Madhya Pradesh had one casualty.

In 2021, the number of human deaths in Maharashtra was 32, which increased to 84 in the subsequent year 2022. Uttar Pradesh witnessed 11 deaths in 2021 which increased to 14 deaths in 2022. In Uttarakhand, the deaths of humans increased from one to three in the same period.

However, there are decreasing trends in tiger attack-related deaths in the rest of the states. Tamil Nadu reported three deaths in 2021 which reduced to zero in 2022. Bihar’s casualty death was reduced from four to two in the same period.

Besides tigers, Elephants too caused deaths to a large number of humans.

The largest number of human deaths caused by elephants took place in Jharkhand (217) followed by Odisha(205), Assam(154), West Bengal (124), Chhattisgarh (106), Tamil Nadu (94), Kerala (45), Karnataka (40), Meghalaya (8), Tripura (3), Arunachal Pradesh (2) and Uttar Pradesh (1) in the past two years.

In some states, human deaths by elephant attacks have registered an increasing trend. These states are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha and West Bengal.

MoEFCC has provided funds under centrally sponsored schemes for activities related to wildlife management and mitigation of human-wildlife conflict.

However, the ministry has sanctioned only Rs 6.06 crores to the Kerala government for the development of Wildlife Habitats for human-wildlife conflict mitigation activities, including installation and maintenance of solar power fences.

Deaths caused by tigers
2021: 57 
2022: 106

Deaths caused by elephants
2021: 461
2022: 534

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiger Deaths Elephant Deaths Wildlife
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp