After Gujarat, MP House resolution against BBC documentary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three days after PM Narendra Modi’s home state Gujarat passed a resolution against the BBC documentary on the 2002 Godhra riots, another BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh on Monday cleared a censure motion on the same issue.

The MP Vidhan Sabha, which resumed its Budget session on Monday, after a 10-day festive break, passed the censure motion against the BBC documentary for allegedly tarnishing PM Modi’s image. The motion, which was passed by voice vote, was moved as a private member resolution by three-time BJP legislator Shailendra Jain and seconded by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra.

Moving the resolution, the BJP legislator accused the BBC of telecasting an objectionable documentary by misinterpreting the 2002 riots and ultimately presenting the then Gujarat CM and present PM in a bad light. He also alleged that the BBC documentary had even cast aspersions on the judiciary, which amounted to contempt of court. Jain demanded strict action against BBC.

Subsequently, the resolution was put to test by the Assembly Speaker, followed by its passage with a voice vote in the 230-strong House, where the BJP enjoys a majority with 120-plus members.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “The Vidhan Sabha accepted and passed with a voice vote the BJP MLA Shailendra Jain’s private member resolution, demanding strict action against the broadcaster, which while wearing the mask of investigative journalism, has actually attacked India’s sovereignty through the documentary. The broadcaster has tried to weaken India’s constitution...”

“It’s to condemn BBC’s act and demand action against the broadcasters that the censure motion has been passed by MP Vidhan Sabha today.”

