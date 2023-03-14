Home Nation

Ensure airlines do not practice predatory pricing: Parliamentary panel to govt 

The report was tabled in Parliament on Monday. Among others, there have been complaints about the sudden surge in air ticket prices during peak travel seasons.

Published: 14th March 2023 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has asked the civil aviation ministry to cap the upper and lower levels of airfares, and ensure that predatory pricing mechanism is not adopted by the airlines under the cloak of a free market economy.

"A perfect balance has to be maintained between the commercial interest of the private airlines and the interest of the passengers so as to enable the private airlines to grow and at the same time the interest of passengers should also be kept in mind so that they are not fleeced in the garb of commercialisation," the panel said.

The recommendations have been made by the Department -related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture in its report on the ministry's demand for grants for 2023-24.

The report was tabled in Parliament on Monday. Among others, there have been complaints about the sudden surge in air ticket prices during peak travel seasons.

The committee also observed that presently the surge in airfares does not reflect any sort of mechanism on part of the ministry to control the fares, based on existing Aircraft Rules, 1937, as during a surge in airfares the prices go beyond the acceptable or justifiable limits of 'reasonable profit and generally prevailing tariff'.

On the one hand, the government plans to make air transport affordable for the common man and the air capacity is being increased but on the other hand, there is no commensurate expansion of the capacity to bring in aircraft.

This creates a lack of airline tickets considering the high demand and leads to an increase in prices, as per the report.

"The committee recommends that there should be a mechanism with the ministry such as capping of upper and lower prices to stop the practice of 'predatory pricing' or the sudden surge in prices. Even though price buckets are being created as per international aviation norms, a close watch has to be maintained by the DGCA & the ministry and a mechanism should be devised to monitor the websites of various airlines to prevent them from misguiding passengers," it said.

Further, the panel said that in case private airlines do not publish the correct information regarding fares, they should be penalised for it.

"The committee observes that the Ministry of Civil Aviation has a responsibility to the travelling public and the nation at large to ensure that predatory pricing mechanisms are not adopted by the airlines under the cloak of the free market economy. The committee recommends the ministry should formulate a pricing mechanism for airfares to ensure that passengers are not charged exorbitant prices," it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Civil Aviation Airfares pricing
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp