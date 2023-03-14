Home Nation

Gadkari praises Yogi, announces Rs 10k cr projects in Gorakhpur

“Similarly, in UP, Yogi ji has acted tough against the evil forces to protect the common man,” said Gadkari.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo | PTI)

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath,  Uttar Pradesh was fast emerging as the most prosperous state of the country.

He claimed that Yogi had put forward a model of law and order in the state that was ideal for others to follow besides winning investors’ confidence as was witnessed when investment proposals were pouring at the recently concluded Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

The Union Minister was inaugurating complete projects and laying the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 10,000 crore related to the National Highways Authority of India in Gorakhpur and Mahoba in Bundelkhand on Monday.

The Union Minister even compared the UP CM with Lord Krishna while saying that way Lord Krishna said in Bhagwat Geeta that whenever the influence of evil, unjust and tyrannical people increased on the earth, he came to protect the people. “Similarly, in UP, Yogi ji has acted tough against the evil forces to protect the common man,” said Gadkari.

Recalling his earlier statement of making UP roads as good as that of the USA, the Union Minister said that after 2014, the length of national highways in Uttar Pradesh had doubled and by the end of the year 2024, road works worth Rs 5 lakh crore would be completed in the state. Gadkari said that the upcoming projects would further boost investment opportunities and boost industrial development in UP.

He expressed confidence that the country and UP were on their way to becoming a utopian state under Modi-Yogi. “Changes are taking place in the country and UP. With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, the country will become the world leader soon,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp