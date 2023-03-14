Gadkari praises Yogi, announces Rs 10k cr projects in Gorakhpur

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh was fast emerging as the most prosperous state of the country.

He claimed that Yogi had put forward a model of law and order in the state that was ideal for others to follow besides winning investors’ confidence as was witnessed when investment proposals were pouring at the recently concluded Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

The Union Minister was inaugurating complete projects and laying the foundation stone of 18 projects worth Rs 10,000 crore related to the National Highways Authority of India in Gorakhpur and Mahoba in Bundelkhand on Monday.

The Union Minister even compared the UP CM with Lord Krishna while saying that way Lord Krishna said in Bhagwat Geeta that whenever the influence of evil, unjust and tyrannical people increased on the earth, he came to protect the people. “Similarly, in UP, Yogi ji has acted tough against the evil forces to protect the common man,” said Gadkari.

Recalling his earlier statement of making UP roads as good as that of the USA, the Union Minister said that after 2014, the length of national highways in Uttar Pradesh had doubled and by the end of the year 2024, road works worth Rs 5 lakh crore would be completed in the state. Gadkari said that the upcoming projects would further boost investment opportunities and boost industrial development in UP.

He expressed confidence that the country and UP were on their way to becoming a utopian state under Modi-Yogi. “Changes are taking place in the country and UP. With the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas’, the country will become the world leader soon,” he added.

