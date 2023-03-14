Jaipur Diary: ‘Modi-Adani’ duo join Bikaner’s football fest 

Rajesh Asnani By

‘Modi-Adani’ duo join Bikaner’s football fest

Bikaner’s ‘Faganiya Football’ had an unlikely duo participating this year. ‘Faganiya Football’ match is held every year where people play football dressed up as famous personalities in colourful costumes. The highlight of this year’s match was the lookalikes of PM Narendra Modi and prominent industrialist Gautam Adani who reached the stadium together on a bicycle - the duo were warmly welcomed by people who flocked in thousands for this unique 26-year-old Holi tradition. Other players were seen dressed up as Russian President Putin and Ukraine’s President Zelensky and godman Dhirendra Shastri.

BJP unable to find candidate for LoP post

The BJP is unable to find a replacement for the leader of the opposition in the state assembly Gulab Chand Kataria who is shifted to Assam as Governor. With the party’s central leadership shying away from giving key posts to former CM Vasundhara Raje, her rivals within the party are trying hard to get the post. But they are unable to find a suitable replacement. Similarly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi resigned a month ago but almost a month later with both Sachin Pilot and CM Ashok Gehlot factions lobbying hard, the ruling Congress is not being able to identify the chief whip for the ruling party.

Jaipur doctors walk the ramp like supermodels

Some of Jaipur’s finest doctors recently seemed like professional models at a fun-filled evening. Amidst colourful lights, fog and musical beats, the leading doctors of the Pink City, both male and female, walked the ramp and donned the most fashionable attire. The occasion was a Cultural Festival organized under the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of SMS Medical College. A touch of glamour came through Bollywood actress Mugdha Godse and Gavi Chahal who were the showstoppers. Over 100 doctors walked the ramp in this fashion show wearing outfits from the country’s renowned fashion designers.

