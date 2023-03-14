Jharkhand mining probe: ED summons Hemant Soren's ex-Principal Secretary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Another IAS officer in Jharkhand has been put under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner as Chief Minister’s former Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka has been summoned to appear before it on March 15 in connection with the money laundering case linked to suspended IAS Pooja Singhal.

Earlier, Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramniwas Yadav was summoned by the ED on January 23.

The ED has already arrested the senior IAS officer in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and illegal mining after interrogation for over 15 hours.

Notably, Ekka was removed from his post hours after BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi released a video clip of the Principal Secretary signing files while being allegedly seated in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary.

Marandi had released a video clip on March 5, making allegations that they belong to Vishal Chowdhary's office located near Argora Chowk in Ranchi.

In the video, Rajiv Arun Ekka was seen handling government files while sitting in the office of Vishal Chowdhary. Vishal Chaudhary's name had hit the headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided his hideouts in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges.

Later, a BJP delegation led by Babulal Marandi also met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan demanding a probe against Ekka for allegedly misusing his official position. The delegation had also demanded a probe in context with money laundering linked to illegal mining.

RANCHI: Another IAS officer in Jharkhand has been put under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner as Chief Minister’s former Principal Secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka has been summoned to appear before it on March 15 in connection with the money laundering case linked to suspended IAS Pooja Singhal. Earlier, Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramniwas Yadav was summoned by the ED on January 23. The ED has already arrested the senior IAS officer in a money laundering case linked to alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and illegal mining after interrogation for over 15 hours.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Notably, Ekka was removed from his post hours after BJP legislative party leader Babulal Marandi released a video clip of the Principal Secretary signing files while being allegedly seated in the office of middleman Vishal Choudhary. Marandi had released a video clip on March 5, making allegations that they belong to Vishal Chowdhary's office located near Argora Chowk in Ranchi. In the video, Rajiv Arun Ekka was seen handling government files while sitting in the office of Vishal Chowdhary. Vishal Chaudhary's name had hit the headlines when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team raided his hideouts in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds and other charges. Later, a BJP delegation led by Babulal Marandi also met Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan demanding a probe against Ekka for allegedly misusing his official position. The delegation had also demanded a probe in context with money laundering linked to illegal mining.