Home Nation

Power corridor: DRDO on 50 Mission mode projects

He also said that the Indian Navy has opened all branches to women at graduate level for executive, engineering, electrical and education.

Published: 14th March 2023 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2023 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DRDO on 50 Mission mode projects

MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Rajya Sabha that Defence Research and Development Organisation has undertaken 50 mission mode and technology development projects worth Rs 23,722 crore in the last three years for the development of indigenous weapons and technologies. He also said that the Indian Navy has opened all branches to women at the graduate level for executive, engineering, electrical and education.

149 placed under ‘No Fly’ list

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday informed the Upper House of Parliament that 149 passengers were placed on the ‘No fly’ list from 2020 to till date following the recommendation of the Internal Committee of the airlines. In a written reply to a question, MoS Rtd (Gen) VK Singh informed that the licence of one pilot was only suspended during the last three years for a period of three months only because of his failure to discharge his duties. 

‘No Committee by Govt to probe Adani’

The government in a written reply to the question of a member in the Lok Sabha on Monday said that the government has not set up any committee to probe allegations levelled against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report. But the government admitted that the stock market regulator SEBI is investigating market allegations against the group. The MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the House in reply to another question that a separate investigation into imports of Indonesian coal by the conglomerate hasn’t reached finality. 

Hiring of Contractual teachers up in KVs

The number of contractual teachers hired by Kendriya Vidyalaya has increased three times from 3,260 in 2020-21 to 10,462 in 2022-23, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday. Tamil Nadu (917) is followed by Madhya Pradesh (895), West Bengal (835), Uttar Pradesh (761), Maharashtra (668), Odisha (659), Kerala (627) and Andhra Pradesh (502). MoS for Education Annapurna Devi in a written reply said, in 2018-19, the number of contractual teachers hired by KVs was 9,539, and 8,912 the following year. As recruitment drives were undertaken in 2019, the number dipped to 3260 in 2020-21. Now, the government has advertised over 12,000 teaching positions in KVs.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur &  Kavita Bajeli Datt

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp