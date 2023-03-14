Power corridor: DRDO on 50 Mission mode projects

By Express News Service

DRDO on 50 Mission mode projects

MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt informed the Rajya Sabha that Defence Research and Development Organisation has undertaken 50 mission mode and technology development projects worth Rs 23,722 crore in the last three years for the development of indigenous weapons and technologies. He also said that the Indian Navy has opened all branches to women at the graduate level for executive, engineering, electrical and education.

149 placed under ‘No Fly’ list

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Monday informed the Upper House of Parliament that 149 passengers were placed on the ‘No fly’ list from 2020 to till date following the recommendation of the Internal Committee of the airlines. In a written reply to a question, MoS Rtd (Gen) VK Singh informed that the licence of one pilot was only suspended during the last three years for a period of three months only because of his failure to discharge his duties.

‘No Committee by Govt to probe Adani’

The government in a written reply to the question of a member in the Lok Sabha on Monday said that the government has not set up any committee to probe allegations levelled against the Adani Group in the Hindenburg report. But the government admitted that the stock market regulator SEBI is investigating market allegations against the group. The MoS for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed the House in reply to another question that a separate investigation into imports of Indonesian coal by the conglomerate hasn’t reached finality.

Hiring of Contractual teachers up in KVs

The number of contractual teachers hired by Kendriya Vidyalaya has increased three times from 3,260 in 2020-21 to 10,462 in 2022-23, the Lok Sabha was informed Monday. Tamil Nadu (917) is followed by Madhya Pradesh (895), West Bengal (835), Uttar Pradesh (761), Maharashtra (668), Odisha (659), Kerala (627) and Andhra Pradesh (502). MoS for Education Annapurna Devi in a written reply said, in 2018-19, the number of contractual teachers hired by KVs was 9,539, and 8,912 the following year. As recruitment drives were undertaken in 2019, the number dipped to 3260 in 2020-21. Now, the government has advertised over 12,000 teaching positions in KVs.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur & Kavita Bajeli Datt

