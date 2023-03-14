Punjab cancels PSTET, two profs suspended

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The AAP-led government on Monday cancelled the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) in which more than one lakh candidates appeared on Sunday. Candidates alleged that answers to more than 50 questions were printed in bold on one of the question papers.

The government also suspended two professors for their role in the case and ordered their arrest. As per sources, the correct answers of more than 50 answers were marked in bold against the MCQs in one of the question papers. The test was conducted by Amritsar-based Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), which will now be conducting fresh exams without levying any fees.

The Social Studies section of Paper-2 of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test is a qualifying test to become a trained graduate teacher for classes 6 to 8 in Punjab. The government has ordered a state-level investigation and said that those found guilty will be booked for criminal negligence.

