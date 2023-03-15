Home Nation

40 Central universities to join ICCR foreign policy meet

Academics from over 40 central universities (which would include heads of international relations departments) will be addressed by External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar,

Published: 15th March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The shift in India’s diplomacy, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi government since 2014 and India’s expanding outreach in global politics will be among the things that senior officials of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) will be talking about in an upcoming event.

Academics from over 40 central universities (which would include heads of international relations departments) will be addressed by External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, and ICCR President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe on March 17 and 18.

Jaishankar is likely to speak on India’s rising power as the voice of the Global South, the G20, India’s role in groupings like QUAD and India’s rapidly increasing influence in global politics. Foreign Secretary is likely to speak on India’s neighbourhood while Sahasrabuddhe will speak on India’s soft power in diplomacy.

The conference is being organised to foster dialogue and better understanding between academics who teach and analyse foreign policy and actual policymakers. 

“Indian foreign policy has undergone a tremendous transition under PM Modi, which is reflected in the way the country’s position has strengthened in the world. Our voice is more confident and assertive. The way international relations is taught today in our universities needs to reflect that,’’ said Sahasrabuddhe.

