Chhattisgarh BJP protests against ‘discrepancies’ in Guv’s Budget speech

The motion was moved against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the chief secretary and the secretary of the General Administration Department on the issue, Chandrakar added.

Published: 15th March 2023

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan (File photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Citing it as unprecedented in the parliamentary history of the country, the opposition BJP legislators raised a strong protest and moved the breach of privilege motion over the difference in the address given by the Madhya Pradesh Governor and the written note given to the MLAs in the House.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan addressed the Assembly in English on the first day of the ongoing Budget session and the note of his address in Hindi circulated among the members of the House.

Senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar raised the issue during the Zero Hour and asserted that the country has never witnessed something like this before. The motion was moved against Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the chief secretary and the secretary of the General Administration Department on the issue, Chandrakar added.

Another senior BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal, who on Tuesday cited the Congress government as “Tuglaq and Natwarlal”, had said that it was a fraud committed against the Governor.

“The information connected to the reservation in government jobs and admission in educational institutions in Chhattisgarh from the  English version of the Governor’s address varies from the Hindi copy given to the MLAs. Such alteration and meddling were never seen before. There are separate lines written related to the reservation in the English version”, Chandrakar added.

The House witnessed pandemonium when the ruling Congress members countered the BJP asking ‘if the opposition was not in favour of reservation’.

