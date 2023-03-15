Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi not interviewed in any jail from state: Punjab prisons department 

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab prisons department denied that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was interviewed from any jail in the state.

A jail department official said that the interview from the jail is not possible as there are jammers in the jail thus mobile phones cannot work.

This comes as a response after the interview of dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh aka Sidhu Moose Wala to a private news channel from Bhatinda jail was telecasted.

In the interview, Bishnoi purportedly admitted to his role in the murder of Punjabi singer Moose Wala. He reportedly said that a plan to kill Moosewala was hatched along with another gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar and his cousin Sachin Bhisnoi and he had arranged everything. His murder was to avenge the killing of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Brar. The location where the interview took place is not clear.

A few hours after the telecast of the interview by the private channel the Punjab prisoner department denied that any such interview was recorded inside any jail in the state.

A statement issued by the state prisons department stated, "It has come to notice that a private TV news channel has aired an interview of prisoner Lawrence Bishnoi purportedly from inside a jail. The rumours are taking rounds that the interview was recorded from inside Bhatinda Jail. This is to clarify that these rumours are baseless and that this video is not from either Bhatinda Jail where the prisoner is currently confined or from any other jail in Punjab.’’

"It is further clarified that this prisoner is at present confined in the High-Security Zone of Bathinda Jail where strict surveillance is kept over his activities 24×7. If anyone is caught spreading fake news maligning the image of Punjab Prisons administration, action as per law shall be initiated,’’ it read.

It is learnt that Bishnoi was taken on a production warrant from Bhatinda jail to Rajasthan on February 15 and brought back to Bhatinda on March 10 for a case registered against him in Jaipur.

