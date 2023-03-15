Of Rs 57 cr Guj govt spent on tourist fests in 2 years, Rs 55 cr on decoration alone

Home Nation

The Gujarat government’s tourism department has spent Rs 57 crore in the last two years on various government festivals to attract tourists. Of this, Rs 55 crore was spent on decorations.

Published: 15th March 2023 08:55 AM

Indian artists perform during Navratri in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat government’s tourism department has spent Rs 57 crore in the last two years on various government festivals to attract tourists. Of this, Rs 55 crore was spent on decorations. The government spent Rs 20 crore in the last two years on the ‘Ranotsav’ when only 455 foreign tourists came to visit the Ranotsav, said the Gujarat government in the state assembly on Tuesday.

In response to a question from Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia in the Assembly, the government stated that 15 different festivals were held in two years, costing Rs 57 crore. Rs 55 crore of this total expenditure was spent on decorations. In 2021, the government spent Rs 20.56 crore and in 2022, Rs 36.48 crore was spent. Aside from that, Rs 71 lakh was spent on vehicles, and Rs 81.72 lakh on  Television and newspaper advertisements.

The number of foreign tourists in Ranutsav in two years was 76 in 2021 and 389 in 2022, while in 2021, the state spent Rs 8 crore, and Rs 12 crore in 2022.

According to data provided by the government in the state Assembly, the government spent Rs 993.45 lakh in two years on the Navratri festival, Rs 191.12 lakh on Saputara Monsoon Festival, Rs 48.6 lakh on the ‘Rang Hai Meghani’ programme, Rs 71.15 lakh on ‘Gandhi Jayanti’ festival, Rs 113.88 lakh in Dholavira festival, Rs 627.32 lakh during the ‘Azadi ka Amrit mahotsav’ festival, Rs 19.47 lakh behind Shiva Vandana, Rs 70.73 lakh in the Tarnetar Mela, Rs 802.83 lakh in Madhavpur Mela, Rs 164.17 lakh spent on Mango Festival, Rs 5.07 lakh on Asmita Festival, Rs 1.50 lakh on Rishi Vandna Vadnagar festival.

