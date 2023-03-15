Power corridor: Complaints against IAS officers on the rise

By Express News Service

Complaints against IAS officers on the rise

There has been an ever-increasing charge of corruption against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. As per official data, the government received a total of 753 complaints or charges of corruption against the IAS and other civil servants in 2019-20 and 643 in 2018-19. The number of charges and complaints of corruption against IAS officers continued increasing from 2015-16 when the government received 380 complaints against IAS officers. The charges and complaints against civil servants rose to 484 in 2016-17 from 380 in 2015-16 and it continued increasing to 623 in 2017-18, 643 in 2018-19 and 753 in 2019-20. Recently this year, cases of corruption against 2 IAS officers were also lodged by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and one of them was arrested also. Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh had informed the Parliament in a written reply.

Rohini Commission didn’t Ask for caste data

Amid the growing chorus for a nationwide caste census, the government on Tuesday said that the Justice Rohini Commission, which looks into the sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) did not ask for caste data from Socio-Economic Caste Census which was conducted in 2011. To a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government shared caste data from the Socio-Economic Caste Census, 2011 to the Justice G Rohini-led Commission, Minister of State for Social Justice And Empowerment A Narayanswamy said that the ministry hasn’t received such a request from the Commission. The caste census conducted by the UPA government in 2011, is yet to see the light of day.

71 per cent rise in medical colleges since 2014

India has seen a 71 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 660 till now, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Moreover, there is an increase of 97 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043 as of now, out of which 52,778 are available in government medical colleges and 48,265 seats in private, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply. The maximum number of MBBS seats are in Tamil Nadu (11,225), followed by Karnataka (11,020), Maharashtra (10,295), Telangana (7,415), Gujarat (6,600) and Andhra Pradesh (5,635).

17 pesticides banned in last five years

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, informed Parliament that the Centre has prohibited 17 pesticides for import, manufacture or sale in the country in the last seven years based on the recommendation of an expert committee. Surprisingly, all 17 pesticides were prohibited in 2018. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has so far banned or phased out 46 pesticides and

4 pesticide formulations for import, manufacture or use in the country.

30-bed AYUSH block in 22 NEW AIIMS

Centre plans to build a 30-bedded AYUSH block at each of the new 22 AIIMS being set up in the country under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Provision has been made for a 30-bed AYUSH block in each of the 22 new AIIMS being set up in the country. Its infrastructure development is an integral part of the construction of new AIIMS except for the AYUSH facility at AIIMS Rae Bareli, he said.

Over 1,900 omicron sub-variants found

In the past four months, more than 1,900 Omicron sub-variants have been detected amongst the samples analysed by the INSACOG across the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, said Omicron and its sub-lineages are the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants in India. Two per cent of the total passengers on all incoming international flights are required to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing.

Farmers not interested in Agri insurance

MoA & FW Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament that the area insured under the flagship agriculture insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, has reduced in the past two years. Data shows that the insured area reduced to 459 lakh hectares (Lha) in 2021-22 from 495 Lha in 2020-21. The major states affected are Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Compiled by Kavita Bajeli Datt, Preetha Nair, Jitendra Choubey & Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Complaints against IAS officers on the rise There has been an ever-increasing charge of corruption against Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers. As per official data, the government received a total of 753 complaints or charges of corruption against the IAS and other civil servants in 2019-20 and 643 in 2018-19. The number of charges and complaints of corruption against IAS officers continued increasing from 2015-16 when the government received 380 complaints against IAS officers. The charges and complaints against civil servants rose to 484 in 2016-17 from 380 in 2015-16 and it continued increasing to 623 in 2017-18, 643 in 2018-19 and 753 in 2019-20. Recently this year, cases of corruption against 2 IAS officers were also lodged by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau and one of them was arrested also. Minister of State for Personnel Dr Jitendra Singh had informed the Parliament in a written reply. Rohini Commission didn’t Ask for caste datagoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Amid the growing chorus for a nationwide caste census, the government on Tuesday said that the Justice Rohini Commission, which looks into the sub-categorization of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) did not ask for caste data from Socio-Economic Caste Census which was conducted in 2011. To a question in the Lok Sabha on whether the government shared caste data from the Socio-Economic Caste Census, 2011 to the Justice G Rohini-led Commission, Minister of State for Social Justice And Empowerment A Narayanswamy said that the ministry hasn’t received such a request from the Commission. The caste census conducted by the UPA government in 2011, is yet to see the light of day. 71 per cent rise in medical colleges since 2014 India has seen a 71 per cent increase in the number of medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 660 till now, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Moreover, there is an increase of 97 per cent in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043 as of now, out of which 52,778 are available in government medical colleges and 48,265 seats in private, said Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar in a written reply. The maximum number of MBBS seats are in Tamil Nadu (11,225), followed by Karnataka (11,020), Maharashtra (10,295), Telangana (7,415), Gujarat (6,600) and Andhra Pradesh (5,635). 17 pesticides banned in last five years Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, informed Parliament that the Centre has prohibited 17 pesticides for import, manufacture or sale in the country in the last seven years based on the recommendation of an expert committee. Surprisingly, all 17 pesticides were prohibited in 2018. Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has so far banned or phased out 46 pesticides and 4 pesticide formulations for import, manufacture or use in the country. 30-bed AYUSH block in 22 NEW AIIMS Centre plans to build a 30-bedded AYUSH block at each of the new 22 AIIMS being set up in the country under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply, AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, said, “Provision has been made for a 30-bed AYUSH block in each of the 22 new AIIMS being set up in the country. Its infrastructure development is an integral part of the construction of new AIIMS except for the AYUSH facility at AIIMS Rae Bareli, he said. Over 1,900 omicron sub-variants found In the past four months, more than 1,900 Omicron sub-variants have been detected amongst the samples analysed by the INSACOG across the country, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday. In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, said Omicron and its sub-lineages are the dominant SARS-CoV-2 variants in India. Two per cent of the total passengers on all incoming international flights are required to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 testing. Farmers not interested in Agri insurance MoA & FW Narendra Singh Tomar told Parliament that the area insured under the flagship agriculture insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, has reduced in the past two years. Data shows that the insured area reduced to 459 lakh hectares (Lha) in 2021-22 from 495 Lha in 2020-21. The major states affected are Assam, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh. Compiled by Kavita Bajeli Datt, Preetha Nair, Jitendra Choubey & Rajesh Kumar Thakur