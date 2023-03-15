Home Nation

Punjab to chargesheet nine over PM Modi's security breach

The panel that indicted the officers was headed by retired Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra.

Published: 15th March 2023 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab government has finally decided to chargesheet nine senior officials who were indicted by a Supreme Court-appointed committee that probed the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on January 5 last year. 

Sources said former chief secretary Anirudh Tewari, retired director general of police S Chattopadhyaya, additional director generals of police G Nageswara Rao and Naresh Arora, inspector general Rakesh Aggarwal, deputy inspector general Inderbir Singh, then deputy inspector general Surjeet Singh (now retired) and senior superintendents of police Harmandeep Singh Hans and Charanjit Singh will figure in the chargesheet. Their files have been sent to the Chief Minister’s Office for approval. Tewari has already been issued a show-cause notice.

It is learnt that Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla had last week asked Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Januja to submit an action taken report, as the AAP government appeared to be sitting on the panel’s findings. The panel that indicted the officers was headed by retired Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra.

Sources said the Centre was considering options to act against the officers under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act if it is unsatisfied with the state government’s reply. The report, submitted on August 25 last year, was forwarded to Punjab a month later. It said the security breach was “a colossal failure in planning and coordination.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp