Teachers, students among 22 detained in Assam class X science paper leak case

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The CID of Assam police detained 22 people, including teachers and students, in connection with the leak of the general science question paper of the High School Leaving Certificate examination, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA).

Of the 22, three – two teachers and a driver – from Guwahati were arrested later. They were produced in a local court which remanded them to three-day CID custody. Director General of Police GP Singh said the 22 persons were picked up from Guwahati, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

“We remain committed to unearthing the network of people involved in the leak of the question paper and the conspirators,” he said.

Police spokesman Prasanta Saikia said the interrogation of the detainees and the arrested trio was on. He said some employees of SEBA would also come under the purview of the CID investigation. A handwritten question paper had gone viral on social media, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is personally monitoring the inquiry. For the second day on Tuesday, the members of the All Assam Students’ Union staged protests against the paper’s leak. Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who is at the receiving end, told journalists the police were trying to get to the bottom of the case.

“It is unfortunate that some teachers and students were among those detained by the CID. I appeal to all, who have any credible information or evidence in connection with the case, to submit the same to the CID,” Pegu said.

Minister Pijush Hazarika suspected that the paper’s leak was a conspiracy to cause discomfort for the state government. “The culprits will get stringent punishment,” he promised. He assured that the government would take all steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

