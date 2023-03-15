Terror funding: NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in J&K

Home Nation

The NIA sleuths seized the laptops and mobile phones. Some of the houses searched by the NIA belonged to banned Jamaat-e-Islami activists.

Published: 15th March 2023

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi.

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kashmir in the terror funding case.

The NIA sleuths accompanied by police and paramilitary personnel conducted raids on some houses in the Nehama and Litter area of Pulwama, the Frisal area of Kulgam, the Achwal area of Anantnag and the Wachi area of Shopian districts in south Kashmir.

The NIA sleuths seized the laptops and mobile phones. Some of the houses searched by the NIA belonged to banned Jamaat-e-Islami activists.

Sources said the raids were conducted in connection with terror funding and fomenting militancy cases.

On Monday, NIA conducted a search operation in  Srinagar in the ISIS Kerala module case.

Earlier, on March 2 this year, NIA attached the property of top Kashmiri militant commander and Al Umar Mujahideen chief Mushtaq Zargar, who was among three militants released in exchange for passengers of hijacked Indian airlines plane in 1999 and is presently in Pakistan, in Nowhatta area of downtown Srinagar.

