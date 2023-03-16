Home Nation

Gehlot in dock as aide targets senior minister for ‘supporting’ Raje 

He also accused the state government of not acting against Raje for failing to vacate her official house to which she was no longer entitled. 

Published: 16th March 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha, who is an advisor to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, created a flutter in the Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday after he took on Urban Development and Housing minister Shanti Dhariwal who is regarded as number two in the state cabinet. 

The independent MLA, who extends outside support to the Congress government, alleged that Dhariwal was guilty of ‘colluding’ with senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and wasn’t acting against her over some dubious land deals executed during her tenure as the CM.  He also accused the state government of not acting against Raje for failing to vacate her official house to which she was no longer entitled. 

“You are showing such greatness to her that despite the order of the Supreme Court, you got the former chief minister’s government bungalow allotted from the Assembly pool. You did this despite Vasundhara Raje wanting to put you in jail during her term as CM and she even wanted to implicate you forcefully. You did not cancel the wrongly allotted land of the then CM Raje in four and a half years,” he said.

Lodha went on to remark that between 2013 and 2018, Congress leaders had made allegations about corruption in the Raje government, and even the PWD’s office in Sirohi was surrendered by the Collector to the district council, which allotted 10 per cent of that valuable land worth Rs 50 crore to the BJP for an office. A Congress councillor and the Leader of the Opposition had moved the High Court on this issue.
Political circles are now abuzz about a Gehlot aide targeting the government in such a sharp manner.

ALSO READ| Birthday bash not show of strength, says Raje as BJP faces popularity test in Rajasthan

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot Vasundhara Raje Shanti Dhariwal Rajasthan Politics Sanyam Lodha
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp