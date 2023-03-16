In a 1st, cycling expedition in search of INA roots in east Asia

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s cycle expedition team created a national record by covering 5,374 km traversing through six South East Asian countries. The expedition was flagged off by Minister of State Defence Ajay Bhatt on Wednesday. The Ministry of Defence in a statement said, “The Minister commended the NIMAS team for displaying extreme endurance and resilience and making the cycling expedition a great success.”

MoS Defence flagging off the expedition

The expedition was carried out by a team of Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh-based National Institute of Mountaineering & Adventure Sports (NIMAS) which comes under the MoD. The expedition team of four service personnel, presently posted with NIMAS, led by Director, NIMAS Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal cycled through six South East Asian Nations - Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. The expedition commenced on January 16 from Hanoi in Vietnam and culminated on March 6 at Indian National Army (INA) memorial in Singapore. The team visited over 10 monuments and memorials and interacted with INA veterans, revisiting the stories of the sacrifice and bravery of INA. The team cycled across the entire length of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Talking about their meetings with INA soldiers team leader said, “We feel elated and humbled for having met INA veterans and learn about the then INA arm called ‘Balak Sena’ that inducted child warriors at an impressionable age of as young as 8 years.” Colonel Jamwal is the director of the Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh-based NIMAS and is the only Indian to have climbed the highest mountain of all 7 summits along with three Everest Summits.

The route led the teams to paddle in extreme weather conditions where the team members cycled for an average of 9-10 hours a day. In addition, the team also scaled the highest peak of Vietnam Mount Fansipan (3,143m). Colonel Ranveer Jamwal said, “We covered six nations in less than 40 days by cycling nearly 200 km on certain days through rough terrains, gravel roads, dense remote jungles in extremely warm weather with no facilities en route at times.”

On March 3, the High Commissioner of India to Singapore Shri P Kumaran had felicitated the team for the successful completion of the expedition. It was part of the events organised to mark India’s G-20 presidency and in line with the country’s theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Talked to veterans about INA’s bravery, sacrifices

The team visited over 10 monuments and memorials and interacted with Indian National Army veterans, revisiting the stories of the sacrifice and bravery of INA. The team cycled across the entire length of Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.



