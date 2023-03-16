Home Nation

India's Lithium reservoir is more than required, says Berkley Lab study

The report emphasizes that India should take the path of energy independence and immune itself to global energy price fluctuation due to geo-political reasons.

Published: 16th March 2023 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Lithium

Villagers show lithium stones in Reasi district. (Photo | PTI)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A study done by the Berkley Lab states that India has found more than the required lithium over the next 20 years, which would help India in its energy transition. A large portion of lithium would be used in car batteries of electric vehicles that can be recycled and reused in new batteries.
 
The study, "Pathways to Atmanirbhar Bharat," is themed around India's vision of energy independence by 2047. The U.S. Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab) released the study.   
 
The study shows that adopting clean technology can sharply reduce the transition cost, and lithium edge can enable a pathway for cost-effective energy independence by 2047.  
 
India's recent lithium discovery is estimated to be 5.9 million tons, substantially larger than the cumulative lithium requirement over the next 20 or so years. 
 
"Our analysis finds that total cumulative lithium requirements between 2022 and 2040 would be roughly 1.9 million tons; 1.7 million tons of that lithium will be used for electric vehicles." the study states.  
 
"We estimate that if the lithium in retiring EV batteries is recycled (up to 95%), it could meet between a quarter and a half of the annual lithium demand in the 2040s in the CLEAN-India" the study further states. 
 
The rapid economic growth ranked India the third largest energy consumer in the world. Its energy demand will quadruple in the coming decades. India currently imports 90% of its Oil, 80% of its industrial coal and 40% of the natural gas it consumes. 
 
The report emphasizes that India should take the path of energy independence and immune itself to global energy price fluctuation due to geo-political reasons.
 
The study determined that achieving energy independence will generate significant economic, environmental, and energy benefits.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lithium Berkley Lab India Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp