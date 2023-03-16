Home Nation

ISRO's LVM3 rocket to launch OneWeb's second batch of 36 satellites on March 26

OneWeb has 582 satellites now in orbit. On March 26, the total number is expected to go up to 618.

The heaviest rocket of the Indian Space Research Organisation-- LVM3-M2. (Photo | isro.gov.in)

By IANS

CHENNAI: An Indian rocket LVM3 is scheduled to launch the 36 low earth orbit satellites of the UK-based Network Access Associated Ltd (OneWeb) on March 26 morning, the company said.

OneWeb is backed by India's telecom major Bharti Group and with the successful launch of the satellites on March 26, the company will complete the global footprint of its Gen 1 constellation.

By completing the constellation, OneWeb is taking a pivotal step forward in delivering global coverage including India, the company said.

According to OneWeb, the second batch of 36 satellites will be launched by Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) rocket LVM3 at 9 a.m. Indian time on March 26.

The upcoming launch will be the 18th one for OneWeb.

The first batch of 36 satellites was launched on October 23, 2022 from Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh with the LVM3 rocket formerly known as Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle MkIII (GSLV MkIII).

ISRO's commercial arm, NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL) signed a contract with OneWeb to launch 72 satellites in two phases for a launch fee of over Rs 1,000 crore, OneWeb Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal had said last October.

