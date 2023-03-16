Home Nation

Over 20 labourers feared buried as cold storage collapses in UP's Sambhal district

The local people, meanwhile, have already reached the village and are helping in the rescue operation.

Published: 16th March 2023 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 04:45 PM   |  A+A-

JCB

Image used for representational use only.

By IANS

SAMBHAL: A cold storage collapsed in Sambhal district on Thursday. More than 20 labourers are feared buried under the debris.

According to reports, the incident took place in the cold storage of Mawai village in Chandausi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officers to reach the spot immediately along with teams of NDRF and SDRF. Officials have been asked to ensure proper treatment to the injured persons.

Reports claim that after the collapse of the building, an ammonia gas leak has also been reported.

The fire department team has reached inside and plugged the leak.

Seven to eight JCB machines are working to clear the debris and rescue those buried under it.

Further details were awaited.

