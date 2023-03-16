Home Nation

Over 50 per cent of rural households use fossil fuel for cooking: NSSO

Experts say that higher costs of LPG are major hindrances against the scheme. The filling rate of the LPG cylinder has been low.

Published: 16th March 2023 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | Express)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) carried out the Multiple Indicator Survey (MIS) covering the entire country in its 78th round. The survey says that over 50 per cent of rural households do not use a clean source of energy for cooking food. 

Overall, around 37 per cent of households still use polluted sources of energy for cooking purposes. It raises questions over the success of the Government of India’s flagship scheme, Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana (PMUY), under which over 9.58 crore households received LPG cylinders.

However, in a stark difference,  92 per cent of urban households use clean energy sources for cooking. Here clean fuel refers to LPG, other natural gas, gobar gas, other biogas, electricity (including solar/ wind power generators) and solar cookers.

Experts say that higher costs of LPG are major hindrances against the scheme. The filling rate of the LPG cylinder has been low. However, last year Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in Lok Sabha, informed Parliament that the per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries increased from 3.01 refills in 2019-20 to 3.68 in 2021-22.  

Domestic emission is one of the major sources of pollution in the Indo-Gangetic plains, one of the most polluted regions of the planet. People are using firewood, chips and crop residue, kerosene, dung cake and other traditional sources of fuels for household cooking, which is the primary source of emissions of Particulate Matters (PM) 2.5 in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar  Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chandigarh and Delhi. “The unclean fuels contribute nearly 19 per cent of the total emissions in the region,” said Bhupender Yadav, Union minister for environment, forest and climate change, told the Lok Sabha.

The NSSO survey was scheduled for January-December 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the survey continued up until August  15, 2021. The report also says that 99 per cent of households lighting their house and 36.6 per cent of households heating their house are using a clean energy source.

Pollution unlimited in rural areas
People are using firewood, chips and crop residue, kerosene, dung cake and other traditional sources of fuels for household cooking, which is the primary source of emissions of Particulate Matters (PM) 2.5

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSSO Fossil Fuel Rural
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp