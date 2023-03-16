Home Nation

Ranchi Diary: Laptops, smartphones for class 10, 12 toppers

They claimed that there is nothing in the new recruitment rule which ensures jobs for the locals in Jharkhand, as 40 per cent of the seats are open for outsiders, which is not acceptable.

Published: 16th March 2023 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2023 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

exams

Image for representation purpose only.

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

‘#60-40 Nay Chalto’ trending on Twitter 
The digital campaign launched by the youths in support of 1932- Khatiyan (land records) -based employment policy - ‘#60-40 Nay Chalto’ on Friday, is still trending on Twitter with more than 5 lakh retweets and likes. Youths of Jharkhand seeking government jobs have opposed the audio survey in which more than 76 per cent youths suggested to start recruitment process on the basis of a policy which was in place before 2016. They claimed that there is nothing in the new recruitment rule which ensures jobs for the locals in Jharkhand, as 40 per cent of the seats are open for outsiders, which is not acceptable.

Laptops, smartphones for class 10, 12 toppers
Jharkhand for the first time would give laptops and smart-phones along with cash prizes to state toppers in the state boards, CBSE and ICSE/ISC board exams. Earlier, state toppers of class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) used to receive cash prizes. However, a decision has been taken to honour those toppers who will graduate  from CBSE, ICSE/ISC boards, too. State would also be providing laptops and smart-phones to each topper. According to Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato, Jharkhand would be the pioneer in this region to award laptops and smart-phones to state toppers.

All-woman crew runs train on Women’s Day
An all-woman crew on Friday operated Ranchi-Tori passenger train to mark the International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8.  According to railway officials, all the operational work — right from flagging off of the train to running the train — were managed by them. The all-women-team comprises loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, five ticket collectors and six members of railway protection force (RPF). In a 2.35 hours journey, the train, carrying hundreds of passengers, travelled 110-km from  to Tori covering 14 stoppages and returned back. The Ranchi railway division has been operating all-women crew trains on International Women’s Day for a few years now. 

Mukesh Ranjan
Our correspondent in Jharkhand
mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp