Ranchi Diary: Laptops, smartphones for class 10, 12 toppers

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

‘#60-40 Nay Chalto’ trending on Twitter

The digital campaign launched by the youths in support of 1932- Khatiyan (land records) -based employment policy - ‘#60-40 Nay Chalto’ on Friday, is still trending on Twitter with more than 5 lakh retweets and likes. Youths of Jharkhand seeking government jobs have opposed the audio survey in which more than 76 per cent youths suggested to start recruitment process on the basis of a policy which was in place before 2016. They claimed that there is nothing in the new recruitment rule which ensures jobs for the locals in Jharkhand, as 40 per cent of the seats are open for outsiders, which is not acceptable.

Laptops, smartphones for class 10, 12 toppers

Jharkhand for the first time would give laptops and smart-phones along with cash prizes to state toppers in the state boards, CBSE and ICSE/ISC board exams. Earlier, state toppers of class 10 and 12 board examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) used to receive cash prizes. However, a decision has been taken to honour those toppers who will graduate from CBSE, ICSE/ISC boards, too. State would also be providing laptops and smart-phones to each topper. According to Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato, Jharkhand would be the pioneer in this region to award laptops and smart-phones to state toppers.

All-woman crew runs train on Women’s Day

An all-woman crew on Friday operated Ranchi-Tori passenger train to mark the International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8. According to railway officials, all the operational work — right from flagging off of the train to running the train — were managed by them. The all-women-team comprises loco-pilot, assistant loco-pilot, train manager, five ticket collectors and six members of railway protection force (RPF). In a 2.35 hours journey, the train, carrying hundreds of passengers, travelled 110-km from to Tori covering 14 stoppages and returned back. The Ranchi railway division has been operating all-women crew trains on International Women’s Day for a few years now.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com

