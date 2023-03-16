Soren cabinet approves bill to protect docs, patients in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The State Cabinet has given its approval to Medical Protection Act and the state government will try to get it passed during the ongoing Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly. According to State Health Minister Banna Gupta, interest of doctors and common people has been kept in mind while formulating the Act.

“State Cabinet has given its approval to the Medical Protection Act and we will try to bring it in the ongoing Budget Session of Jharkhand Assembly,” said Banna Gupta. Under this Act, no medical institution can deny to hand over the dead body to the family members, citing non-payment of the hospital bills, he added.

According to Gupta, implementation of a Medical Protection Act has been a long-pending demand of the medical fraternity in the state. Notably, the Jharkhand unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has been raising repeated concern over incidents of violence against healthcare workers even during the first and second wave of Covid-19.



