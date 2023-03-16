Students assault juniors, chop hair & record act on mobile phones in Chhattisgarh residential school  

By PTI

RAIPUR: The superintendent of a government-run residential school in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district has been removed after video clips purportedly showing some students assaulting their juniors and chopping off their hair went viral on social media.

As the videos went viral, police registered a case against eight students, seven of them minors, while district authorities launched a probe.

According to officials, the alleged incident took place at Eklavya Model Residential School in Targegaon Jungle village under Bodla development block on March 11 and videos of it surfaced on social media platforms on Tuesday.

After the videos came to the notice of the district administration, Kabirdham Collector Janmejay Mahobe constituted a team of district officials to probe the incident.

Based on preliminary findings, the superintendent of the residential school, Malikram Markam, has been removed from his post, while its principal, Pramod Prakash, has been issued a show-cause notice, a government official said.

In one of the videos, a boy is seen slapping a junior pupil and chopping off his hair with a pair of scissors while several young kids are seen sitting on the floor watching the act.

A preliminary probe revealed students of Class 11 allegedly assaulted and chopped the hair of pupils of Grade 6 and recorded the act on a mobile phone, said the government official.

Based on a complaint of officials, a case has been registered against eight Class 11 students of the school, including seven minors, for allegedly thrashing their juniors, Kabirdham Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said.

