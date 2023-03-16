Uproar over OPS in MP House, Cong stages walkout

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Having already promised implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS), if it returns to power in Madhya Pradesh, the opposition Congress raised the issue on the floor of the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, with its members staging a walkout, demanding OPS resumption in the central Indian state.

The development happened during the Question Hour, when the former minister and senior Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma questioned whether the government was planning to restore the OPS, which has been ended for all state employees, who were recruited after April 1, 2004.

Replying to the question, the state’s finance minister Jagdish Dewda, while informing that the new pension scheme has been implemented in the state for all those employees, who were recruited on or after January 1, 2005, added that no proposal for resuming the OPS was under the state government’s consideration presently. The reply triggered uproar in the House, as the Congress MLAs while terming it an injustice, demanded the resumption of the OPS in the state.

