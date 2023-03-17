After volte-face and spending Rs 13 crores, Gujarat ends seaplane service

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government admitted in the state Assembly on Thursday that it had discontinued the country’s first so-called seaplane service after spending `13 crore due to exorbitant operational costs.

Harshad Patel, BJP MLA from Sabarmati, questioned about the seaplane service a week ago in the Assembly. The administration then responded by stating that plans had been made to launch the seaplane. According to the guidelines, action has been taken. As soon as this procedure is finished, the service will be restarted.

However, taking a U-turn on its own reply on seaplane service, the government today said the service was terminated because the cost of operating was too expensive. The government acknowledged in the House that it had already spent over 13.15 crore on the seaplane.

In response to a question from Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia, the government stated that a seaplane service from Ahmedabad to Kevadia was started in 2020 at a cost of `13,15,06,737. The government also stated that the seaplane service was discontinued in 2021 due to financial reasons and due to the high cost of operation for the operator.

The government admitted in the House that the service was halted because foreign-registered aircraft made operation and maintenance difficult. Purnesh Modi, a former cabinet minister, had previously promised that the service for Ahmedabad seaplanes would begin soon from Kevadia. On October 31, 2020, PM Modi launched a seaplane service from Kevadia to Ahmedabad for the Statue of Unity, later sent to the Maldives for repair.

