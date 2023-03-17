Home Nation

Bribery case: Amruta Fadnavis' designer 'friend' arrested; opposition cries foul   

Anishkha, daughter of an absconding bookie, Anil Jaysinghni, reportedly offered Rs 1 crore to Amruta to save her father.

Published: 17th March 2023

FILE: Devendra Fadnavis with his wife Amruta. (Video screengrab)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

The opposition demanded an impartial probe into Amruta Fadnavis' alleged links to a Mumbai designer Anishkha, even as the latter was arrested by the police Thursday evening. Anishkha, daughter of an absconding bookie, Anil Jaisinghani, was arrested for allegedly offering Rs 1 crore to the deputy chief minister's wife for saving her father who has been absconding for several years.

The arrest followed a police complaint lodged by Amruta Fadnavis.

The opposition cornered Devendra Fadnavis after apparently audio and video clips relating to the conversations between Amruta and Anishkha came into the limelight.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) legislator and Opposition Leader Ajit Pawar demanded the facts behind the police complaint lodged by Amruta against the designer.

The leaders including Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) targetted the deputy chief minister alleging Amruta's ties with Anishkha. They pointed out that Amruta has been promoting Anishkha's designer products while the latter used to frequent the deputy chief minister's house.

However, Amruta, in her police complaint reportedly alleged that Anishkha requested her to wear products designed by her at public events and that this would help promote her clothes, jewellery, and footwear. She felt sympathetic toward her and agreed to help her.

Devendra Fadnavis refuted the allegations. However, he admitted that his wife was approached by Anishkha and she even blackmailed his wife.

Anil Jaisinghani has been absconding for the last about eight years. He faces several cases.

Anishka, according to Devendra Fadnavis, used to meet Amruta way back in 2015-16. However, she later disappeared. In 2021, she again met his wife claiming that she is a successful designer. She even got a book written by her published by Amruta after gaining access to their house and sought her help to promote her designer products, the deputy chief minister claimed.

He reportedly issued a statement in the legislative assembly that it was a ‘political conspiracy to trap his family members’ and ‘ruin his political career.'

