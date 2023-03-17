Indigenous weapon systems worth Rs 70,500 crore get government nod

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with the government’s bid to equip the armed forces with indigenously designed, developed and manufactured arms and weapons, the Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity to the acquisition of weapons and equipment worth Rs 70,500 crore.

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) means the government has accepted the need for the equipment and is the first step towards initiation of the procurement process. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the acquisition to be done under ‘Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’.

Proposals of the Indian Navy constituted the major approvals, with more than Rs 56,000 crore going to it. he proposals largely include indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and Utility Helicopters-Maritime.

“While this additional procurement of BrahMos missile system will enhance the maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operation, the addition of utility helicopters will multiply the operational readiness of the Indian Navy in the domain of search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, humanitarian Assistance disaster relief (HADR). Etc,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The DAC, the highest decision-making body in the Ministry of Defence, granted AoN for medium-speed marine diesel engine under the Make-I category as “for the first time, India is venturing into the development and manufacturing of such engines indigenously to achieve self-reliance and leverage the capabilities of industries towards the goal of self-reliance.”

Further, to keep pace with the emerging technologies and counter the adversaries on the Western and Northern front, the necessity of the new weapons and their integration with the delivery platforms was felt by the government. “To achieve the same objectives, the DAC accorded the approval to Indian Air Force’s proposal for long-range stand-off weapon (LRSOW) which will be indigenously designed, developed and integrated on SU-30 MKI aircraft”, the ministry said. The Defence Acquisition Council approvals reflected a push towards the indigenised modernisation of the Indian Army’s Artillery.

Major push to self-reliance

Military hardware includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engines, artillery gun systems, electronic warfare suits and utility helicopters.

Indian Navy gets the lion’s share Rs 56,000 crore

(Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, maritime helicopters and other key equipment).

For the Indian Army

(Long-range stand-off weapon (LRSOW), K-9 Vajra-T gun system, 155mm/52 caliber advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) and gun towing vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army).

Total cost Rs 70,500 crore

NEW DELHI: Continuing with the government’s bid to equip the armed forces with indigenously designed, developed and manufactured arms and weapons, the Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity to the acquisition of weapons and equipment worth Rs 70,500 crore. Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) means the government has accepted the need for the equipment and is the first step towards initiation of the procurement process. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the acquisition to be done under ‘Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’. Proposals of the Indian Navy constituted the major approvals, with more than Rs 56,000 crore going to it. he proposals largely include indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and Utility Helicopters-Maritime.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “While this additional procurement of BrahMos missile system will enhance the maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operation, the addition of utility helicopters will multiply the operational readiness of the Indian Navy in the domain of search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, humanitarian Assistance disaster relief (HADR). Etc,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement. The DAC, the highest decision-making body in the Ministry of Defence, granted AoN for medium-speed marine diesel engine under the Make-I category as “for the first time, India is venturing into the development and manufacturing of such engines indigenously to achieve self-reliance and leverage the capabilities of industries towards the goal of self-reliance.” Further, to keep pace with the emerging technologies and counter the adversaries on the Western and Northern front, the necessity of the new weapons and their integration with the delivery platforms was felt by the government. “To achieve the same objectives, the DAC accorded the approval to Indian Air Force’s proposal for long-range stand-off weapon (LRSOW) which will be indigenously designed, developed and integrated on SU-30 MKI aircraft”, the ministry said. The Defence Acquisition Council approvals reflected a push towards the indigenised modernisation of the Indian Army’s Artillery. Major push to self-reliance Military hardware includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engines, artillery gun systems, electronic warfare suits and utility helicopters. Indian Navy gets the lion’s share Rs 56,000 crore (Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, maritime helicopters and other key equipment). For the Indian Army (Long-range stand-off weapon (LRSOW), K-9 Vajra-T gun system, 155mm/52 caliber advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) and gun towing vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army). Total cost Rs 70,500 crore