Home Nation

Indigenous weapon systems worth Rs 70,500 crore get government nod

Proposals of the Indian Navy constituted the major approvals, with more than Rs 56,000 crore going to it.

Published: 17th March 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

weapons, missile

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Continuing with the government’s bid to equip the armed forces with indigenously designed, developed and manufactured arms and weapons, the Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday accorded Acceptance of Necessity to the acquisition of weapons and equipment worth Rs 70,500 crore. 

Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) means the government has accepted the need for the equipment and is the first step towards initiation of the procurement process. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved the acquisition to be done under ‘Buy Indian-IDDM (Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured)’.

Proposals of the Indian Navy constituted the major approvals, with more than Rs 56,000 crore going to it.  he proposals largely include indigenous BrahMos missiles, Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems and Utility Helicopters-Maritime.

“While this additional procurement of BrahMos missile system will enhance the maritime strike capabilities and anti-surface warfare operation, the addition of utility helicopters will multiply the operational readiness of the Indian Navy in the domain of search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation, humanitarian Assistance disaster relief (HADR). Etc,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The DAC, the highest decision-making body in the Ministry of Defence, granted AoN for medium-speed marine diesel engine under the Make-I category as “for the first time, India is venturing into the development and manufacturing of such engines indigenously to achieve self-reliance and leverage the capabilities of industries towards the goal of self-reliance.”

Further, to keep pace with the emerging technologies and counter the adversaries on the Western and Northern front, the necessity of the new weapons and their integration with the delivery platforms was felt by the government. “To achieve the same objectives, the DAC accorded the approval to Indian Air Force’s proposal for long-range stand-off weapon (LRSOW) which will be indigenously designed, developed and integrated on SU-30 MKI aircraft”, the ministry said. The Defence Acquisition Council approvals reflected a push towards the indigenised modernisation of the Indian Army’s Artillery.

Major push to self-reliance

Military hardware includes indigenous BrahMos missiles, marine diesel engines, artillery gun systems, electronic warfare suits and utility helicopters.

Indian Navy gets the lion’s share Rs 56,000 crore

(Shakti Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, maritime helicopters and other key equipment).

For the Indian Army
(Long-range stand-off weapon (LRSOW), K-9 Vajra-T gun system, 155mm/52 caliber advanced towed artillery gun system (ATAGS) and gun towing vehicles (GTVs) for the Indian Army).

Total cost Rs 70,500 crore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
indigenously designed Defence Acquisition Council BrahMos missiles
India Matters
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. (Express)
BRS leader Kavitha skips summons, says matter pending in SC
A file photo of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)
Land for jobs scam: Tejashwi to appear before CBI; not to be arrested this month
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)
Govt not letting Parliament run to avoid Adani issue: Congress chief Kharge
A file photo of former RCB Skipper Virat Kohli with teammate AB de Villiers. (Photo | PTI)
Had no belief, tank was empty: Kohli on quitting IPL captaincy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp