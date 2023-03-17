Jharkhand Assembly stalled for 4th consecutive day over recruitment rules, CM agrees to reply

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Assembly was stalled for the fourth consecutive day on the issue of recruitment rules as the opposition created a ruckus.

The MLAs of BJP and AJSU demanded clarification from CM Hemant Soren questioning why the state

government is reluctant to implement the 1932-land records-based recruitment rules despite being passed by Jharkhand Assembly.

Governor Ramesh Bais has returned the 1932-Khatian-based Local Policy Bill-2022 passed by Jharkhand Assembly, asking it to review its legality in accordance with the Constitution and Supreme Court orders.

The stalemate, however, ended following a meeting of the business advisory committee where it was decided that the Chief Minister will give his reply on the issue any day according to his convenience during the ongoing budget session.

Meanwhile, BJP and AJSU legislators reached Assembly sporting saffron T-shirts written – ‘1932 Ka Kya Hua’ (What happened to 1932) and ‘40:60 Nai Chalto’ on it for the fourth consecutive day. They even shouted ‘Hemant Soren Hajir Ho’demanded reply from the Chief Minister.

Amid the disturbances caused by the Opposition parties, Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto adjourned the Assembly twice in the first half. AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto alleged that the silence of the Chief Minister on recruitment rules suggests that the state government does not intend to provide jobs to the local youths.

After the Business Advisory Committee meeting and CM Soren's consent to reply in the house, the Jharkhand assembly approved a budget of Rs 4372 crore for the expenditure of water resources, tourism culture, sports and youth affairs departments after customary debate on a cut motion brought by BJP legislator Amar Kumar Bauri.

Bauri targeted the ruling alliance for its failure in giving employment to the youth and went on saying that youths, who have been cheated under the pretext of 1932 Khatiyan-based local policy, are ready with a garland of shoes.

“The party, which was saying Jo 1932 ki Khatiyan Ki Baat Karega Wahi Jharkhand Par Rajya Karega, is now afraid of taking the name of 1932 Khatiyan,” said Bauri. Mangal Kalindi of JMM, on the other hand, said his party is the real follower of Ram as bows and arrows, the weapon carried by Ram, is with the JMM. BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Shahi countered Kalindi saying the JMM had Ravan’s bow and arrow.

BJP MLA CP Singh intervened, reminding Kalindi of JMM chief Shibu Soren’s statement claiming to be descendants of Ravana. Minister Thakur during his speech also attacked the BJP legislators for giving

credit to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of Jharkhand.

RANCHI: Jharkhand Assembly was stalled for the fourth consecutive day on the issue of recruitment rules as the opposition created a ruckus. The MLAs of BJP and AJSU demanded clarification from CM Hemant Soren questioning why the state government is reluctant to implement the 1932-land records-based recruitment rules despite being passed by Jharkhand Assembly. Governor Ramesh Bais has returned the 1932-Khatian-based Local Policy Bill-2022 passed by Jharkhand Assembly, asking it to review its legality in accordance with the Constitution and Supreme Court orders.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The stalemate, however, ended following a meeting of the business advisory committee where it was decided that the Chief Minister will give his reply on the issue any day according to his convenience during the ongoing budget session. Meanwhile, BJP and AJSU legislators reached Assembly sporting saffron T-shirts written – ‘1932 Ka Kya Hua’ (What happened to 1932) and ‘40:60 Nai Chalto’ on it for the fourth consecutive day. They even shouted ‘Hemant Soren Hajir Ho’demanded reply from the Chief Minister. Amid the disturbances caused by the Opposition parties, Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto adjourned the Assembly twice in the first half. AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto alleged that the silence of the Chief Minister on recruitment rules suggests that the state government does not intend to provide jobs to the local youths. After the Business Advisory Committee meeting and CM Soren's consent to reply in the house, the Jharkhand assembly approved a budget of Rs 4372 crore for the expenditure of water resources, tourism culture, sports and youth affairs departments after customary debate on a cut motion brought by BJP legislator Amar Kumar Bauri. Bauri targeted the ruling alliance for its failure in giving employment to the youth and went on saying that youths, who have been cheated under the pretext of 1932 Khatiyan-based local policy, are ready with a garland of shoes. “The party, which was saying Jo 1932 ki Khatiyan Ki Baat Karega Wahi Jharkhand Par Rajya Karega, is now afraid of taking the name of 1932 Khatiyan,” said Bauri. Mangal Kalindi of JMM, on the other hand, said his party is the real follower of Ram as bows and arrows, the weapon carried by Ram, is with the JMM. BJP legislator Bhanu Pratap Shahi countered Kalindi saying the JMM had Ravan’s bow and arrow. BJP MLA CP Singh intervened, reminding Kalindi of JMM chief Shibu Soren’s statement claiming to be descendants of Ravana. Minister Thakur during his speech also attacked the BJP legislators for giving credit to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the creation of Jharkhand.