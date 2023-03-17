Maharashtra woman loses more than Rs 12 lakh to cyber fraudsters 

By PTI

THANE: A 36-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly duped of more than Rs 12 lakh by cyber fraudsters, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Kapurbawdi police have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act against two persons involved in the crime, an official said.

One of the accused befriended the victim on social media in November 2022. The man claimed that he was from Malaysia and was working in the UK, he said.

The accused informed the woman that he has sent her some gift, and a few days later she received a call from a woman who posed as a customs official in Delhi, the official said.

The woman informed the complainant that she would have to pay some money to get the gift parcel released from customs and that her friend had also sent her some foreign currency, he said.

The complainant was told to pay some money to get the foreign currency and the gift.

The woman ended up paying Rs 12.47 lakh in bank transactions from time to time and never received the gift, the official said.

