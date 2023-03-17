Home Nation

No need for madrasas in state, will close all of them: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Inaugurating an exhibition in Belagavi, Sarma also launched a scathing attack on the Mughal rulers, saying they destroyed the country earlier, and now the Congress was following in their footsteps

Published: 17th March 2023

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a BJP Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra at Kampli in Ballari district | (Photo: Express)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said there is no need for madrasas in the state and that he will close all of them in the coming days. "We have already closed hundreds of madrasas in Assam. We need to establish colleges and universities, not madrasas," he added.
    
Inaugurating an exhibition titled 'Shivacharitra' at Shivaji Garden here by Belagavi (South) MLA Abhay Patil, Sarma also launched a scathing attack on the Mughal rulers, stating that they destroyed the country earlier, and now the Congress was following in their footsteps.

Congressmen were speaking only about the Babri mosque and never about the Ram mandir, he said, adding, "People should teach a fitting lesson to the Congressmen who are the same as the Mughals. There is a need to root them out of the country," he fumed.
       
Hitting out at a section of historians, he said they projected that the entire country was in the hands of Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb but what they did not disclose was that Shivaji Maharaj was 10 times more powerful as a warrior than Aurangzeb.     

