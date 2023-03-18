Home Nation

Ayodhya Ram Temple construction 70 per cent complete,to be wrapped up by September

The pictures released by the Shri Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust show doors,frames and 20-foot-high walls taking shape at the construction and all pillars erected in the sanctum sanctorum.

Published: 18th March 2023 07:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 07:36 PM   |  A+A-

Ongoing construction work at Ayodhya Ram temple

Ongoing construction work at Ayodhya Ram temple

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has expressed hope that by the construction work’s speed rate, Ayodhya Ram temple is expected to be completed by September this year, three months earlier than the December target date. 70 per cent of the construction has been wrapped up and the sanctum sanctorum of the temple is being built swiftly the trust says. 

Releasing the latest photos of the upcoming sanctum sanctorum, where the idols of the child form of Lord Ram along with his brothers will be consecrated, one of the trustees Dr Anil Mishra said that the companies engaged in the project were confident of completing the work before the deadline.

“We are confident that the sanctum sanctorum will be completed three months before the due date. That’s why we have advanced the deadline from December 2023 to September 2023,” said Mishra.

He added, “With a majority of the work for the first phase of the temple complete, only 167 pillars are left to be installed in the temple. The construction of the roof of the temple will also start in May.”

ALSO READ | Ayodhya temple: Nepal to send 2 large rocks for sculpting Ram, Sita idols

The pictures show doors, frames and 20-foot-high walls taking shape at the construction and all pillars erected in the sanctum sanctorum. White marble from Makrana and stones from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan are used in the development. Singhdwar and ornate pillars are also visible in the pictures.  Of the total 32 steps that devotees will climb to reach the sanctum sanctorum, 24 have been constructed.

“The work of installing around 200 carved beams of the sanctum sanctorum will begin shortly. The beams are being carved in the workshops at Ramsevak Puram and Ramghat,” Mishra said.

As per the VHP regional sources, a grand 'pran pratishtha' (consecration of the idols of the deity) will be held in Ayodhya in January 2024 before it is opened for devotees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
September Ram temple Ayodhya
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp