Jharkhand: Former Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee chief arrested in alleged rape case 

Mukhe, already having a dubious background, was wanted in connection with a rape case, registered with the Kadma police station in November last year.

Former Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (CGPC) president Gurmukh Singh Mukhe. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Former Central Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (CGPC) president Gurmukh Singh Mukhe was arrested from a Hospital in Jamshedpur, where he was undergoing treatment with a fake identity.

“Gurmukh Singh Mukhe, a rape accused was undergoing treatment at a Baridih-based hospital with a fake identity. He has been arrested,” said Officer in Charge of Kadma Police Station Ashok Kumar Ram. The former CGPC president allegedly raped the woman at gunpoint at her house under Kadma police station in Jamshedpur in front of the victim’s children.

The incident took place when the victim’s husband was away from the country. While lodging the FIR, the victim also produced a video-clipping of the heinous crime, leading the police to register a case against Mukhe, following which, he was absconding.

