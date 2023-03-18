Home Nation

Maharashtra road rage: Retired BSF jawan beats up woman scooterist in Nagpur, booked  

The accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shrivastava, has been booked on charges of molestation and assault.

Published: 18th March 2023 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crimes against women, harassment, sexual abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NAGPUR: In a case of road rage, a woman riding a two-wheeler with her two-year-old child was beaten up by a retired jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) in full public view in Nagpur city of Maharashtra after she tried to confront him when his car brushed past her scooter, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shiv Shankar Shrivastava, has been booked on charges of molestation and assault.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon after Shrivastava's car brushed past the woman's two-wheeler at Bhim Chowk in Jaripatka area.

The woman somehow managed to control her scooter, a police officer said.

"She stopped the two-wheeler and clicked a picture of the car. Later, she tried to stop the car from moving. Shrivastava became angry and got out of the car. He started beating up the woman mercilessly. Other people rushed to the spot and overpowered the man," the officer said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Shrivastava was taken to the police station and the woman was sent for a medical examination.

The accused was released by police with a notice after his relatives told the police that he was suffering from a heart ailment, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road rage BSF jawan
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp