Power corridor: Cases of dowry, rape rising

By Express News Service

Cases of dowry, rape rising

The government on Friday informed Lok Sabha that an increase in the number of dowry, rape, and attempt to rape complaints has been registered in the NCW in the last three years. The Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared data in the House saying 1,710 complaints of rape and attempt to rape in 2022, 1,681 in 2021, and 1,236 in 2020.

‘expedite land acquisition of NH projects’

Union minister of tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy has written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao urging him to ensure that the pending land acquisition of national highway projects worth `32,383 crores in the state is expedited.

In his letter to Telangana CM, the minister said that to complete the required land acquisition for the 11 national highway projects of 750 kilometres in length, approximately 4,332 hectares of land is required. However, only 284 hectares of land has been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by the state government.

“I have written a letter to KCR asking him to take measures to provide the rest of the land on time and to cooperate in completing the projects on schedule,” Reddy posted in a tweet in Telugu and also released the letter and the details of the projects that were currently awaiting land acquisition to be complete.

Finance, rlys, defence in top 5 litigants

Union ministries of finance, railways, defence, labour and employment and home are the “top five litigants” amongst the government, said the Law minister in Lok Sabha today in a written reply. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the finance ministry has 1.73 lakh pending cases, including 9,062 in the SC while the railway has 1.08 lakh pending cases, including 554 in the top court.

India imported 34.19L tonnes of fertiliser

India has imported 34.19 lakh fertiliser from Russia during April-February of the current fiscal, the highest in the last three years. Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply said that the import of urea in the current year up to February (during the ongoing Ukraine war) is more than doubled as compared to the previous year.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Cases of dowry, rape rising The government on Friday informed Lok Sabha that an increase in the number of dowry, rape, and attempt to rape complaints has been registered in the NCW in the last three years. The Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared data in the House saying 1,710 complaints of rape and attempt to rape in 2022, 1,681 in 2021, and 1,236 in 2020. ‘expedite land acquisition of NH projects’ Union minister of tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy has written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao urging him to ensure that the pending land acquisition of national highway projects worth `32,383 crores in the state is expedited. In his letter to Telangana CM, the minister said that to complete the required land acquisition for the 11 national highway projects of 750 kilometres in length, approximately 4,332 hectares of land is required. However, only 284 hectares of land has been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by the state government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I have written a letter to KCR asking him to take measures to provide the rest of the land on time and to cooperate in completing the projects on schedule,” Reddy posted in a tweet in Telugu and also released the letter and the details of the projects that were currently awaiting land acquisition to be complete. Finance, rlys, defence in top 5 litigants Union ministries of finance, railways, defence, labour and employment and home are the “top five litigants” amongst the government, said the Law minister in Lok Sabha today in a written reply. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the finance ministry has 1.73 lakh pending cases, including 9,062 in the SC while the railway has 1.08 lakh pending cases, including 554 in the top court. India imported 34.19L tonnes of fertiliser India has imported 34.19 lakh fertiliser from Russia during April-February of the current fiscal, the highest in the last three years. Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply said that the import of urea in the current year up to February (during the ongoing Ukraine war) is more than doubled as compared to the previous year. Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur