Home Nation

Power corridor: Cases of dowry, rape rising

The Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared data in the House saying 1,710 complaints of rape and attempt to rape in 2022, 1,681 in 2021, and 1,236 in 2020. 

Published: 18th March 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Cases of dowry, rape rising
The government on Friday informed Lok Sabha that an increase in the number of dowry, rape, and attempt to rape complaints has been registered in the NCW in the last three years. The Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared data in the House saying 1,710 complaints of rape and attempt to rape in 2022, 1,681 in 2021, and 1,236 in 2020. 

‘expedite land acquisition of NH projects’ 
Union minister of tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy has written to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao urging him to ensure that the pending land acquisition of national highway projects worth `32,383 crores in the state is expedited.

In his letter to Telangana CM, the minister said that to complete the required land acquisition for the 11 national highway projects of 750 kilometres in length, approximately 4,332 hectares of land is required. However, only 284 hectares of land has been handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) by the state government.

“I have written a letter to KCR asking him to take measures to provide the rest of the land on time and to cooperate in completing the projects on schedule,” Reddy posted in a tweet in Telugu and also released the letter and the details of the projects that were currently awaiting land acquisition to be complete.

Finance, rlys, defence in top 5 litigants
Union ministries of finance, railways, defence, labour and employment and home are the “top five litigants” amongst the government, said the Law minister in Lok Sabha today in a written reply. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the finance ministry has 1.73 lakh pending cases, including 9,062 in the SC while the railway has 1.08 lakh pending cases, including 554 in the top court.

India imported 34.19L tonnes of fertiliser 
India has imported 34.19 lakh fertiliser from Russia during April-February of the current fiscal, the highest in the last three years. Minister of State for Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba in a written reply said that the import of urea in the current year up to February (during the ongoing Ukraine war) is more than doubled as compared to the previous year.

Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrashekar Rao NHAI rape
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp