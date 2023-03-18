Home Nation

Two masterminds among 27 arrested in Assam Class X science exam paper leak

After stealing a copy of general science paper, he gave it to Rajkhowa. Rajkhowa then circulated to the students of his school and also sold it to some people,” Singh said.

Published: 18th March 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  Two masterminds of Assam’s Class 10 general science and Assamese papers’ leak have fallen in the police net. Kumud Rajkhowa surrendered before the police on Friday soon after DGP GP Singh asked to him to give up or he would face strong action.

Rajkhowa is a science teacher at the Dafalakata Higher Secondary School in Lakhimpur. The other mastermind, Pranab Dutta, who is the headteacher and centre in charge of Dafalakata Higher Secondary School in the district, was arrested on Thursday.

Singh told journalists 27 people – 14 adults and 13 “children in conflict with law” – were arrested. Four others, including a child, were detained and they were being arrested, he added. The minors were lodged in juvenile homes.

“It emerged during the Investigation that Dutta had received 29 sets of question papers but mentioned 28 sets in the register. After stealing a copy of a general science paper, he gave it to Rajkhowa. Rajkhowa then circulated to the students of his school and also sold it to some people,” Singh said.

“When it was established on Thursday evening that Dutta had also stolen a copy of the Assamese paper and given it to Rajkhowa, we informed the chief minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma), the education minister (Ranoj Pegu) and senior officials in the government,” the DGP said. 

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has rescheduled the exams of the two papers, much to the chagrin of the Class 10 students who continued with their protests.“Early this morning, we recovered the half-burnt remnants of the papers, taken out (by Dutta) from the safe custody of local police, and sent the same to the forensic science laboratory for an examination,” Singh said. 

Dutta said he had received Rs 5,000 from Rajkhowa but the police were not convinced. As he (Dutta) had purchased an SUV recently, the police were verifying the finances. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assamese papers’ leak DGP GP Singh Assam Class X science exam paper leak
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo | PTI)
Parliament logjam can be resolved if Opp comes forward for talks, says Amit Shah
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Four killed, 28 injured as bus overturns in J-K's Pulwama
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
BJP's demand for probe panel on Rahul can’t be set up under Rule 223
For representational purpose
Water stress to hit India’s food production by 2050, says report by GCEW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp