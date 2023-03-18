Home Nation

Woman who ‘blackmailed’ Fadnavis’ wife in police custody

Interestingly, as per the FIR, Amruta wore designer clothes and jewellery offered by Anishka at promotional events and even released a book by her. 

Devendra Fadnavis with his wife Amruta. (Video screengrab)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A special court on Friday remanded designer Aniksha Jaisinghani to police custody till March 21 for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 1 crore to Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’ spouse Amruta Fadnavis, to help settle criminal cases against her father.

Aniksha is the daughter of infamous bookie Anil Jaysinghnia who is facing 17 cases in Goa, Assam and Maharashtra. He has been on the run for the last seven years. She has been booked under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 385 (extortion) of the IPC and Sections 8 (induce public servant using corrupt means) and 12 (abetment) of the Prevention of Corruption.

Interestingly, as per the FIR, Amruta wore designer clothes and jewellery offered by Anishka at promotional events and even released a book by her. Both were allegedly in touch since 2015 and Anishka was a frequent visitor to the Fadnavis’ official bungalow. Amruta has alleged that after she blocked Anishka’s number, the latter began to threaten and conspire against her and her husband.
 

