Home Nation

India, Japan's defence and security partnership to be strengthened during PM Kishida’s visit

The meeting between PM Modi and the Japanese PM on Monday comes at a significant time when the two countries have the Presidencies of the G20 and G7 respectively.

Published: 19th March 2023 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo| AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo| AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strengthening of defence and strategic ties are on the cards, ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to India, say officials.

The meeting between PM Modi and the Japanese PM on Monday comes at a significant time when the two countries have the Presidencies of the G20 and G7 respectively.

Kishida is expected to map out the contours of the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific Plan for Peace” at the Sapru House Lecture organised by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).

Defence and security cooperation has emerged as one of the important pillars of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership and an important factor in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The successful conduct of the first fighter jet exercise “Veer Guardian” in January 2023 in Japan between our two countries was a significant milestone. This was followed by the 4th Dharma Guardian army exercise that was conducted for the first time in Japan.

Maritime security cooperation including Navy-to-Navy cooperation has seen significant progress with a large number of exercises being conducted. In November last year, India took part in the International Fleet Review in Japan and the Malabar exercise off the Coast of Japan. This was preceded by the Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX)  between the navies of India and Japan in September.

ALSO READ | Japanese PM Fumio Kishida to discuss bilateral, regional issues with Modi on India visit

“We are making steady progress under the Defence Equipment and Technology Agreement signed in 2015,’’ said officials.

The two Prime Ministers, Modi and Kishida, met thrice last year. Kishida visited India for the 14th Annual Summit in March, while PM Modi visited Tokyo in May for the Quad Summit and in September for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“This visit, therefore, gives us an opportunity to cooperate and discuss on how G20 and G7 can work together on converging our priorities on critical global issues including food and health security, energy transitions and economic security,’’ said sources.

India and Japan have had a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) since 2011. The Agreement covers not only trade in goods but also services, movement of natural persons (MNP), investments, intellectual property rights, customs procedures and other trade-related issues.

The bilateral trade between the two nations stood at $20.75 billion in 2022 which is the highest till now. Japan is India’s 5th largest investor and a large number of Japanese companies are exploring opportunities in India in several sectors. At present, there are around 1450 Japanese companies that are operating in India and until now 26 Japanese companies have benefited from Production Linked Incentive Schemes.

Meanwhile, Japan is the largest bilateral donor to India and has been extending bilateral loans and grant assistance to India since 1958. Their loans have accelerated economic development, particularly in priority areas like power, transportation, and environmental projects in India.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fumio Kishida Defence Prime ministers meet
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp