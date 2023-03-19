Home Nation

UP: SP leader, brother booked for attempting to kill man, molesting his wife

Published: 19th March 2023 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2023 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Knife

For representational purposes

By PTI

ETAH: Police here have lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rameshwar Singh Yadav, his brother and four others for allegedly attempting to kill a man and molesting his wife over a year ago.

Yadav, a former MLA, and his younger brother Judgendra are in jail in connection with various criminal cases and have several cases registered against them.

On Saturday evening, a case was registered against Rameshwar Yadav and other accused on a complaint registered by Sanju, a resident of Lal Dundwara village, said Station House Officer, Malavan, Devendra Nath Mishra.

The complainant alleged that on February 11, 2022, Rameshwar Yadav, his younger brother and former district panchayat president Jugendra, and nephews Pramod Yadav and Subodh Yadav along with two others attacked him and his wife.

The accused also molested the complainant's wife, he claimed.

Sanju claimed he barely managed to escape.

The accused would have killed him otherwise, according to the complaint.

The complainant said he mustered the courage to lodge a police complaint as Yadav and his brother are currently in jail.

