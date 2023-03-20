Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In the election year, a new effort is now being made by senior Congress leaders to end the feud between the Gehlot faction and the Pilot group.

When asked about his rift with Sachin Pilot, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot stated: “While there are small differences within our party, this is common in all parties in every state. We will contest elections together, win and form the government.” He emphasised that “there is no major issue of dispute within our party.”

While talking to the media in Delhi on Saturday, Gehlot said that “we will all contest elections together, win, and then accept the decision of the high command about the chief minister’s post. There is no difference within our party and we will fight the elections united and win.”

Differences between Pilot and Gehlot have come to the fore many times in the past. During the election to the post of Congress President last year, both leaders had made strong statements against each other, with Gehlot even calling Pilot a traitor. Earlier, during Pilot’s revolt in 2020, Gehlot had called him ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Nakaara.’

Many Congress leaders want an end to the long-standing resentment between Gehlot and Pilot to maintain the party’s stronghold in Rajasthan. Senior leader Salman Khurshid advised both Gehlot and Pilot to resolve their differences and unite.

“If we can do this, then we will be saved, and the message will go to states where our party is weak that where our forts are strong, our party is also strong. If our forts remain strong in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, it will definitely have an impact on other states like UP as well,” he said.

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Sachin Pilot’s father-in-law Farooq Abdullah also appealed to Rajasthan Congress to stay united, stating that “the Gehlot government has done a good job, but all leaders must be taken along for the Congress to be strong”.

Gehlot has informally started his campaign for assembly elections. Despite this, Sachin Pilot has been staying silent for the last few weeks, leading to speculations about his next move. It remains to be seen whether he will accept the appeal of the high command and senior leaders to remain united before the Assembly elections or not.

