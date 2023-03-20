Home Nation

'Hare-brained' idea: SC rejects PIL for registration of live-in relationships with Centre

 It is high time this court starts imposing costs on petitioners who file these kinds of PILs. Dismissed, the bench added.

Published: 20th March 2023 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking framing of norms for registration of every live-in relationship with the Centre and termed it a "hare-brained" idea.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, asked the counsel for the petitioner, lawyer Mamta Rani if she wanted to foster the security of these people or wanted them not to get into live-in relationships.

The counsel replied that the petitioner wanted the relationship to be registered to enhance their social security.

"What does the Centre has to do with the registration of live-in relationships? What kind of hare-brained idea is this? It is high time this court starts imposing costs on petitioners who file these kinds of PILs. Dismissed," the bench also comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said.

The PIL was filed by Rani seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules for registration of live-in relationships as it cited an increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly committed by live-in partners.

The plea, which referred to the recent killing of Shraddha Walkar allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala, also sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships.

The PIL said registration of live-in relationships would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, criminal history and other relevant details.

Besides the increase in crimes like rape and murder, the plea said there has been a "huge increase in false rape cases filed by women wherein they claim to be living in live-in relationships with the accused, and it is always difficult for the courts to find out from the evidence whether the fact of living in live-in relationships is proved by the backing of evidence".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
live-in relationship registration live-in relationship SC on live-in relationship
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp