Opposition MLAs stage walkout from Maharashtra Assembly over crop loss issue

The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue, Ajit Pawar said.

Published: 20th March 2023 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Assembly

Maharashtra Assembly (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Legislators of Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout against an "unsatisfactory" reply of the Maharashtra government in the Assembly to issues of farmers including the damage caused to their crops by unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

Soon after the Assembly proceedings began at 11 AM, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar, who belongs to the Nationalist Congress Party, said farmers have incurred heavy losses due to showers and hailstorms in the last few days in various parts of the state.

"The government officials have refused to sign on the damage assessment report or panchnamas and the state government is not taking firm steps to address this issue," he said.

Maharashtra Revenue and Animal Husbandry Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said, "We have asked officials to conduct a survey. We will ensure that the damage assessment reports will be finalised and it will be signed by officials. Once we receive the details of farmers who lost their crops, we will disburse some assistance to them."

However, Pawar and other legislators of the Opposition staged a walkout, saying the government's reply was unsatisfactory.

