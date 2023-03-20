Power Games: Khattar, Chauhan to remain BJP face in Haryana, MP

Shahid Faridi By

Express News Service

State Elections

Khattar, Chauhan to remain BJP face in Haryana, MP

The BJP’s central leadership has decided to fight the next round of elections in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana under the leadership of its sitting chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Manohar Lal Khattar. There have been murmurs of dissent against the two leaders from party leaders of their respective states. This had led to speculations about change in leadership in the two states before the state assembly elections. Some names have also been floating around as their possible replacements. But sources said that the party leadership is in no mood to change the lead face, especially at this late stage when the preparations for the next elections have already begun. Elections in Madhya Pradesh are a few months away and there were reports that the party may send Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to counter the widely popular Kamal Nath of the Congress. But highly placed sources in the BJP ruled out the possibility of the party giving the reins to Scindia. Though it is no secret that Chauhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not on best of terms, sources said that party has come to the conclusion that Mama, as Chauhan is popularly known in MP, is its best bet in the state. As regards Haryana, party general secretary in charge of the state, Biplab Deb, has met party MPs, MLAs, party candidates who lost the last assembly election, Mandal chiefs and other state office-bearers over dinner in the last few days at his 6, Talkatora Road residence. His clear and emphatic message to all these leaders has been to stop criticising chief minister Khattar and start highlighting the state government’s achievements. A leader who attended one of these meetings said there is no doubt left that the party has decided to contest the next election in Haryana under the leadership of Khattar.

Indo-Nepal Ties

Port access: Commerce Min proposal in MEA court

India and Nepal had signed the Indo-Nepal Treaty of Peace and Friendship, 1950, which laid the foundation of special relations between the two countries and allowed the citizens of Nepal access and employment in India at par with the Indian citizens. The treaty also provides Nepal access to Indian ports to help the Himalayan nation sell its goods around the world. Nepal has been demanding changes in the treaty. One of its demands has been to allow it access to more ports. Nepali government representatives had met with the officials of the Indian ministry of commerce and industry and the top officials of Indian customs in this connection. Reference was made to the friendship treaty which reportedly promises Nepal “maximum” access to Indian ports. Sources said that the officials of the commerce ministry and the customs officials agreed to accept the Nepali demand and prepared a proposal to allow it access to about half a dozen private and government ports on both east and the west coasts. The proposal made by the commerce ministry is, however, pending clearance by the Ministry of External Affairs, according to sources. The two countries have had excellent relations for over seven decades and have maintained porous borders. There are, however, border issues, which both sides are trying to resolve amicably through established inter-governmental mechanisms and channels.

