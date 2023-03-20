Home Nation

Verdict in case over 'Modi' surname quip likely on Mar 23; Rahul to be present in Surat court

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark on a complaint lodged by a BJP MLA.

Published: 20th March 2023 03:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2023 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

RahulGandhi-EPS

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

SURAT: A court in Gujarat's Surat city is likely to pass an order on March 23 in a criminal defamation case against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his alleged "Modi surname" remark, his lawyer said on Monday.

The Congress leader will remain present in the court when the order will be passed, the lawyer Kirit Panwala told PTI.

The case was filed against Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark on a complaint lodged by BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

The complainant claimed that the controversial remark was made at a rally at Kolar in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which defamed the entire Modi community.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, H H Varma, concluded hearing final arguments from both sides last Friday and set March 23 as the date to pronounce the judgment, lawyers said.

"The court concluded the hearing of the criminal defamation case and kept the matter for judgement on March 23. Rahul Gandhi will remain present in the court when it passes the order," Kirit Panwala said.

Rahul Gandhi had remained present in the court on three occasions during the hearing of the case.

He last appeared in October 2021 to record his statement and pleaded not guilty.

The final arguments in the defamation case resumed in February 2023 after the Gujarat High Court vacated the interim stay it had imposed on proceedings in March 2022 on the complainant's plea demanding the personal appearance of Rahul Gandhi.

The complainant, Purnesh Modi, had served as a minister in the first term of the Bhupendra Patel government in Gujarat.

He was re-elected from the Surat West assembly seat in December 2022 elections.

The lawyer for the complainant argued that CDs and a pen drive of Rahul Gandhi's speech prove that he had indeed made the remark at the rally and that his words defamed the Modi community.

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer argued that the proceeding was flawed from the beginning as the legal procedure under section 202 of the CrPC was not followed.

He also argued that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and not Purnesh Modi, should have been the complainant in the case as an aggrieved party because most of Rahul Gandhi's speech had targeted the prime minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul gandhi Modi surname PM Modi remark
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo | Express Illustration)
Recipe for disaster: No end to Delhi's stray dogs menance
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo | EPS)
BJP, Congress battle for women votes, offer sops in election-bound MP
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, (L), and Congress leader Sachin Pilot. (File Photo | PTI)
Congress steps in to thrash out differences in Rajasthan unit
A file photo of Pro-Khalistani activist and chief of Waris Punjab De, Amritpal Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Hunt for Amritpal enters day three, Punjab cops lodge fresh cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp